ServiceNow sets new standard for autonomous IT management with agentic AI

ServiceNow has unveiled an ambitious vision for fully autonomous IT management powered by agentic AI. This marks an important step toward a future without downtime and disruptions. AI-driven autonomy shifts the role of IT from reactive support to strategic growth and transformation. At the same time, ServiceNow is introducing new Operational Technology (OT) and Digital End-User Experience (DEX) capabilities to solve problems before they disrupt work or operations.

The IT market is innovating rapidly with all kinds of new AI solutions. ServiceNow is responding by developing technology that further automates IT management and executes it autonomously. According to research firm IDC, by the end of 2026, around 65 percent of organizations will use AI to deliver immediate value through AI agents. These agents continuously learn, reason, and act to keep systems running with minimal human intervention, allowing IT teams to focus on innovation.

From automation to autonomous IT management

According to ServiceNow, AI agents are the key to faster innovation. The company already has thousands of AI agents available and is now launching new agents for IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Asset Management (ITAM), Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Operational Technology (OT), and Data Foundation. These agents use real-time data from across organizations, including third-party systems, to perform intelligent, context-aware autonomous actions.

The ServiceNow AI platform is the central platform that drives these AI agents and provides them with data and workflows to reliably execute all actions. For example, AI agents in ITSM can reduce time-consuming repetitive tasks and improve communication during incidents. In ITOM, new AI agents can autonomously handle critical tasks such as an abundance of alerts and root cause analysis. They do this by collecting and analyzing data in real time. This applies to data from ServiceNow as well as third-party systems.

Autonomous solutions for the workplace and OT

Autonomous IT management goes beyond IT infrastructure. It applies just as much to the people and processes that keep the business running. The new capabilities in ServiceNow’s Digital End-User Experience (DEX) help resolve issues before they are reported, preventing downtime and reducing the burden on service teams. AI agents integrated into self-service and support channels help employees resolve issues independently, while the ServiceNow AI platform continues to learn and expand its knowledge based on real-time context.

Autonomous IT management also offers opportunities within OT. It provides opportunities to bring intelligence, visibility, and control to industrial operations. By applying IT best practices to OT, ServiceNow delivers end-to-end visibility across assets, processes, and threats. New capabilities such as OT Health and the Mission Secure connector improve control over digital and physical infrastructure. This helps prevent disruptions in organizations with extensive OT.

A platform built for autonomous IT management

ServiceNow’s years of workflow expertise form the basis of ServiceNow’s innovation in AI. The ServiceNow AI platform ultimately integrates all data, workflows, AI agents, and systems, ensuring processes run smoothly. It has been doing this for years with workflows, but now AI has been added in every possible way. With AI Control Tower and Workflow Data Fabric, organizations also gain greater insight into processes and the flow of information between different departments.

These developments build on previously announced efforts to position ServiceNow as the “AI platform for business transformation.” This establishes the company as the ideal workflow foundation and builds on its promise to bring more AI capabilities to departments and processes.

USI Insurance Services has already had positive experiences with autonomous IT management. “Autonomous IT is making it easier for our employees to get the information they need quickly and accurately when they contact our service desk,” said Tim Porreca, CVP & CTO at USI Insurance Services. “This helps them return to selling and servicing insurance. Additionally, it allows our agents to grow within the company, take on more significant projects, and seize new opportunities that they may not have had before.”

All newly announced capabilities are available immediately to ServiceNow customers. Previous announcements have already made it clear that ServiceNow is committed to implementing AI features in its platform that enable users to work more efficiently.