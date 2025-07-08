Synology launches DS1825+ and DS725+ for business data

Synology is releasing two new DiskStation models: the DS1825+ and DS725+. These storage systems are designed for businesses seeking a reliable and scalable solution to meet their growing data requirements.

The DS1825+ is the flagship model of the new series. The system supports expansion with up to two 5-bay DX525 expansion units, allowing businesses to increase their storage capacity as their needs grow. When fully expanded, the DS1825+ offers up to 360 TB of raw storage capacity.

The DS725+ offers a more compact 2-bay solution, supporting one DX525 expansion unit. This results in up to 140 TB of raw storage, ideal for smaller businesses and edge environments.

Powerful performance in a compact form factor

Unique to the DS1825+ are two built-in 2.5GbE ports for direct network connectivity. In addition, two M.2 slots are available for creating an all-flash storage pool or as SSD cache.

The PCIe 3.0 slot supports 10GBASE-T or 10/25Gb SFP+/SFP28 adapter cards. In performance tests, the DS1825+ achieved SMB sequential throughput of 2,239 MB/s read and 1,573 MB/s write with SSDs.

For network connectivity, the DS725+ features a 2.5GbE port and a 1GbE RJ-45 port, sufficient for most small-scale deployments.

Versatile business functionality

Both systems run on Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) and offer extensive tools for business use. Synology Drive transforms the system into a private cloud with platform-independent access, while Active Backup Suite provides centralized backup for different systems and cloud services.

For security, Surveillance Station enables scalable video management with real-time analytics. This combination of features makes both systems suitable for a variety of business workloads.

The new DiskStation models are available today.

Tip: Experience Synology’s latest enterprise backup solution for free