Synology updates at Computex focus on data control

Call it sovereignty, digital autonomy, or resilience—Synology is emphasizing a solution that drives it. At Computex 2026 in Taipei, the company announced updates for DiskStation Manager (DSM) and ActiveProtect.

According to Synology Chairman and CEO Philip Wong, the issue isn’t the adoption of enterprise AI, but rather control over data. DSM must therefore deliver an “AI-ready” platform that provides that assurance. AI workflows with full governance, fleet management, and trusted security controls should ensure that adoption of the technology is free from new privacy risks and workload. Existing business data, system logs, and statistics are available in a private knowledge base and can be utilized by AI agents. Although Synology also integrates AI through its own Office Suite, the use of AI via GPU rack servers and AI appliances offers more versatile deployment options. The key is ensuring that data does not move to unwanted, uncontrolled locations.

Broader support

In addition to the DSM update, Synology also announced ActiveProtect Manager 2.0. Backup and recovery capabilities have been expanded, including through AI-driven threat detection. The goal is proactive cyber resilience rather than reactive. Wong emphasizes that AI has amplified cyber threats in ways that companies cannot counter. A reliable and accessible solution should be ActiveProtect Manager, which, according to Jia-Yu Liu, EVP of the Synology Data Protection Group, “extends protection coverage to major clouds, hypervisors, and SaaS platforms.”

With version 2.0, this now also includes Azure VMs, Amazon EC2, Nutanix AHV, Proxmox VE, and Google Workspace. This is in addition to solutions such as VMware vSphere, Hyper-V, and Microsoft 365. Backup copies to Azure Blob Storage are now also supported. Restoring data from cloud to cloud can now be done directly to production VM environments.

Proactive protection

Perhaps the most notable feature of ActiveProtect Manager 2.0 is the proactive protection it promises to offer. Machine Learning identifies anomalies in backup versions, a major asset in times when cyberattackers frequently target the backups of IT environments alongside the original data itself. The risk of malicious data “restoration” should thus be eliminated.

Version 2.0 of ActiveProtect Manager will be released in the third quarter. Updates to DSM will be released gradually and incrementally.

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