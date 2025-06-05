Synology introduces compact 4-bay DS425+ for SMBs

Synology announces the DS425+, a compact 4-bay storage solution designed specifically for smaller business environments. The system offers up to 80 TB of raw storage.

The DS425+ is aimed at users with specific storage needs. The 4-bay system offers a fixed storage configuration of up to 80 TB of raw data. This is sufficient for small-scale implementations.

For network connectivity, the DS425+ has a 2.5GbE port and an additional 1GbE port. Finally, the system supports M.2 NVMe SSDs for SSD caching or high-performance all-flash configurations.

Strict compatibility required

Synology once again applies a strict list of HDDs that are compatible with this NAS for the DS425+. Currently, only Synology HDDs are listed, but partners can still register to have their drives validated. If the hard drives used are not on the list, Synology will not provide technical support. The compatible drives have undergone more than 7,000 hours of rigorous testing. The pursuit of a compatible system should guarantee consistent performance and reliability.

We saw this strict approach before with the DS925+, where Synology also only allows its own or validated drives. A validation program is available for hard drive manufacturers. This allows manufacturers to test their products according to the same strict standards that Synology uses. However, it appears that Western Digital and Seagate, the two most prominent manufacturers of HDDs, are not yet utilizing this program.

Many business features are available via DSM

The system operates on Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) and provides versatile features to meet various business needs. Synology Drive transforms the system into a private cloud. This enables cross-platform access and site-to-site synchronization for distributed teams.

Active Backup Suite provides comprehensive protection for Windows, Linux, and MacOS devices, virtual machines, and cloud accounts. The solution offers flexible off-site backup options. For video surveillance, Surveillance Station provides scalable video management with real-time intelligent analytics.

“The DS425+ offers remarkable performance and capacity for its size,” said Michael Wang, Product Manager at Synology. While this NAS is suitable for a wide range of purposes, organizations looking to implement multiple features may be better served by a more powerful specification. This model is powered by an Intel Celeron J4125, which is not the most powerful chip in the portfolio.

Available from June 4

The DS425+ will be available from June 4, 2025, through Synology’s global network of partners and resellers.