Synology PAS7700 all-flash NVMe storage now available

The Synology PAS7700 is the company’s first active-active, all-flash NVMe storage system. The system is designed for business-critical workloads and is now available worldwide through Synology’s distributor and partner network.

The PAS7700 was unveiled at Computex last year. After a year of validation in real-world environments through an enterprise proof-of-concept program, Synology claims the system has proven its reliability in the field.

“PAS7700 reflects Synology’s 25 years of experience in storage and our close collaboration with enterprise customers to address evolving requirements for high availability, performance, and scalability,” said Bie-i Chu, Executive Vice President of the Synology NAS Group.

High performance in a 4U chassis

The PAS7700 features a dual-controller architecture with 48 NVMe SSD bays in a 4U chassis. The system is expandable to 1.65 PB of raw capacity via seven expansion units and supports both file and block protocols, including NVMe-oF, iSCSI, Fibre Channel, SMB, and NFS. With up to 2,048 GB of memory and 100GbE networking, the PAS7700 delivers up to 2 million IOPS with sub-millisecond latency and a throughput of 30 GB/s. That is roughly three times the performance of Synology’s previous high-end model, the FS6400.

Techzine previously reported that with the PAS7700, Synology is directly competing for the first time with established names such as NetApp, Dell, and EverPure in the Tier-1 storage market.

Availability and data protection

The active-active architecture offers multi-layered redundancy via RAID triple-parity, synchronized in-memory write protection, IP failover, and protocol-level failover. Built-in features such as Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs), Write-Once Read-Many (WORM), immutable snapshots, and Snapshot Replication give organizations access to Synology’s data protection toolset. Advanced deduplication minimizes storage consumption for large-scale workloads. Support for Synology Tiering, which automatically moves cold data to lower-cost storage based on customizable policies, is planned for a future update.