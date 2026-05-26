Schneider Electric delivers AI infra for TeraWulf campus, set to reach 750 MW

Schneider Electric and Motivair have completed a phased delivery of more than $290 million in AI infrastructure for TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner campus in New York. The campus targets up to 750 MW of power demand at full buildout and counts Core42 and Fluidstack, the latter backed by Google, as anchor tenants.

TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner facility in upstate New York is among the most ambitious brownfield-to-data-center conversions currently underway in the U.S., the companies note. The campus occupies former industrial land with access to an existing power grid—one whose regional mix is approximately 89% zero-carbon. Schneider Electric and Motivair have now completed a phased delivery of more than $290 million in AI infrastructure for the site, covering power, cooling, and digital intelligence for HPC and AI workloads.

The campus is designed to support up to 750 MW of power demand at full buildout. TeraWulf signed a 10-year lease with Core42 to deliver more than 70 MW of turnkey AI data center capacity in phases. A separate set of agreements covers over 200 MW of critical IT load for Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform backed by Google. Both deals are long-term, ten-year commitments.

Purpose-built for AI workloads

Schneider Electric acquired a controlling stake in Motivair in early 2025, adding direct liquid-cooling hardware to its data center portfolio. The two companies now offer an integrated stack, from power distribution to coolant distribution units and cold plates, aimed at AI racks running at 100 kW and above. Motivair has also expanded its U.S. manufacturing footprint, opening a fourth production facility in Buffalo, New York in mid-2025 to accelerate liquid cooling supply for AI and HPC deployments.

At Lake Mariner, the project required both companies to meet demanding construction timelines as TeraWulf sought to bring purpose-built AI data centers online within a twelve-month window.

“TeraWulf’s strategy is centered on delivering scalable, energy efficient infrastructure capable of supporting the increasing intensity of AI and HPC workloads,” said Sean Farrell, COO at TeraWulf. “By working closely with industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Motivair, we are accelerating the development of AI-ready capacity at our Lake Mariner facilities while reinforcing the strong operational foundations needed to support long-term customer demand.”

The site is a brownfield transformation of a retired coal-fired generation site, repurposing dual 345 kV transmission lines and existing grid infrastructure rather than building new greenfield transmission capacity.

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