Coralogix enters AI-driven monitoring via AWS

Coralogix and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are joining forces to develop AI-powered observability through a strategic partnership agreement. By integrating Amazon Bedrock, the company aims to overcome the limitations of traditional monitoring solutions.

As a trusted AWS partner, Coralogix has achieved multiple competencies. The company holds the DevOps ISV Competency, Level 1 MSSP ISV Competency, and AWS WAF Ready Products Specialization. In 2023, Coralogix received the AWS Rising Star Partner Award for Israel.

The solution uses native AWS services, including Amazon S3, Amazon Data Firehose, and AWS Lambda. By supporting more than 100 AWS services, Coralogix provides a comprehensive view of the entire infrastructure.

No more static rules

Many observability platforms still use static rules and basic machine learning models for anomaly detection. This approach falls short when it comes to complex and evolving system behaviors. Coralogix is therefore leveraging Amazon Bedrock to create a new standard for observability.

This integration gives teams a proactive and automated approach. The solution is designed to deliver faster insights, reduce downtime, and improve overall system reliability.

Focus on AWS integration

The collaboration between Coralogix and AWS results in a fully integrated solution for AWS WAF and Amazon CloudFront. This integration provides native AWS visibility into potential threats by processing large volumes of WAF, edge, and real user monitoring data.

Coralogix’s in-stream analytics and native integration with AWS WAF and Amazon CloudFront enable organizations to proactively and accurately identify security threats without exceeding observability budgets.

“We are thrilled to work with AWS in providing customers with the most advanced, out-of-the-box observability and security monitoring for Amazon CloudFront and AWS WAF,” said CEO Ariel Assaraf. “Not only can AWS customers affordably monitor far more edge data than before, but they can also confidently identify real threats in seconds and automate remediation using Coralogix’s full-stack observability and advanced alerting solutions.”

Tip: Amazon Bedrock offers developers access to generative AI models