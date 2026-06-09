DataCore guarantees prices and delivery of enterprise storage

DataCore is introducing the “Buy with Confidence” program to protect enterprise storage customers from price volatility and supply issues. Through long-term OEM partnerships, the company guarantees fixed prices from quote to delivery and on-time delivery. The program targets organizations of all sizes planning mission-critical infrastructure in an increasingly unpredictable market.

The enterprise storage market is under sustained pressure. Enterprise SSD prices rose by 257 percent between the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. Some enterprise SSD models became more than 400 percent more expensive in a single year due to the tightening NAND market.

DataCore is responding to this reality with a new program. The “Buy with Confidence” program combines fixed prices with guaranteed hardware availability through long-term OEM partnerships. This allows customers to know in advance what they will pay and when the hardware will be delivered.

That is not a given in today’s market. Due to AI, demand for NAND, SSDs, and HDDs is high, while supply lags behind. Longer delivery times are increasingly becoming the norm.

What the program offers

With “Buy with Confidence,” DataCore aims to transform infrastructure delivery from a market-dependent model into a controlled process. The program comprises four key elements: guaranteed availability through OEM relationships, fixed prices from quote to delivery, phased hardware reservation to minimize delays, and predictable delivery times even in challenging market conditions.

The program covers the entire DataCore portfolio. This includes block, file, and object storage, as well as supported workloads such as business continuity, cyber resilience, hyperconverged infrastructure, high-performance computing, long-term data retention, and media workflows.

Tip: DataCore prioritizes freedom, protection, and long-term data retention