Pure Storage and Cisco unveil FlashStack for enterprise AI

Pure Storage and Cisco are introducing a new FlashStack Cisco Validated Design for AI implementations. The solution is designed to help organizations move from AI pilots to full production environments. FlashBlade//S for data and Cisco UCS C845a for compute form the basis.

Many organizations focus primarily on GPUs and computing power when it comes to AI. That is a misconception, says Maciej Kranz, General Manager Enterprise at Pure Storage. “Without reliable data, the model never reaches its potential,” he says. The collaboration with Cisco and Nvidia aims to remove those data barriers.

The new FlashStack CVD focuses on more than just hardware validation. It’s about orchestrating all RAG elements into an AI-ready infrastructure. According to Jeremy Foster, SVP and GM at Cisco Compute, this reduces complexity and risk for organizations that want to turn data into strategic insights.

For many companies, the step from pilot to production is a challenge. Fragmented data architectures and limited visibility cause even powerful models to stall. Pure Storage and Cisco are addressing these issues with a validated solution that makes structured and unstructured data accessible to AI workflows.

FlashBlade and Portworx as the data layer

The solution runs on Pure Storage’s Enterprise Data Cloud architecture. FlashBlade//S delivers high-performance data access, concurrency, and energy efficiency. Portworx provides persistent, portable, and protected data in Kubernetes-based AI environments.

This allows AI teams to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure management. The core of the collaboration consists of three components: FlashBlade//S for enterprise-level data management, Cisco UCS C845a servers with Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 GPUs, and Nvidia AI Enterprise software.

Together, these technologies form the basis for an enterprise AI factory. The architecture supports various applications such as RAG, agentic AI, semantic search, video analysis, and code generation. Cisco is investing heavily in AI infrastructure with new products.

Scale without complexity

AI workloads require seamless integration between compute, storage, and networking. The FlashStack CVD integrates Cisco’s Nexus 9000-series networking for a low-latency fabric. Telemetry, adaptive routing, and per-packet load balancing ensure efficient data flows between GPUs, storage, and compute.

Cisco NX-OS and Nexus Dashboard give IT teams uniform visibility and control. They maintain enterprise-grade security while supporting the unique requirements of AI-native workloads.

Pure Storage and Cisco are building on a foundation of more than 5,000 existing FlashStack customers. The new CVD combines GPU-accelerated compute, Nexus Switching, Nvidia AI Enterprise software, and Pure Storage’s unified data platform. Companies get a production-ready path from pilot to full implementation, without having to tie disparate systems together.

The solution targets data-intensive, regulated industries that are leading the next wave of AI adoption. With a focus on performance, reliability, and governance, FlashStack should help organizations get AI into production.

Cisco is also developing a similar offering with Pure competitor NetApp, in the form of FlexPod. Competition in this area remains high.