DataCore launches new Freedom360 partner program

DataCore has launched the Freedom360 Partner Program, a comprehensive partner program designed to support resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The program is a cornerstone of DataCore’s channel-first strategy, combining a broad portfolio, a progressive certification framework, and revamped training.

DataCore is introducing a three-tier certification system: Base, Specialist, and Excellence. This framework recognizes partner commitment and rewards contributions with higher rewards and greater visibility.

The system provides each partner with a clear path to enhanced collaboration with DataCore. Whether they are new or long-standing partners, the framework promotes cross-sell opportunities across the entire portfolio.

“With DataCore Freedom360 Partner Program, we see clear opportunities to enter new markets and deliver more value across different customer environments,” said Jesper Baumgarten, Head of Solutions, ALSO Benelux. “What really stands out is how it rewards the effort we put into training, certification, and proactive engagement with DataCore.”

Broader portfolio offers more opportunities

At the heart of the program is the extensive DataCore portfolio, driven by the DataCore.NEXT vision. This broad approach enables partners to enter new markets with differentiated solutions for core, edge, and cloud environments.

The offering includes SANsymphony for block storage, Nexus for file storage (via the ArcaStream acquisition in February), Swarm for object storage, Puls8 for containers, and StarWind for hyper-converged infrastructure. The acquisition of StarWind took place in May of this year.

The Software-Defined Storage technologies support critical use cases such as business continuity, cyber resilience, and infrastructure modernization. The solutions also offer support for AI and Kubernetes workloads.

Modernization of training

DataCore is revamping partner certification and training with customized tracks: DCSP, DCSA, and DCIE. These help partners strengthen their technical and commercial expertise across the entire DataCore portfolio.

The program was developed in collaboration with DataCore’s global partner community. It combines a streamlined structure with incentives, co-marketing opportunities, and joint business planning.

DataCore’s 100 percent channel-led model forms the basis of the program. By aligning its channel strategy with global growth objectives, DataCore is opening doors for more partners in new regions.

The broader product offering multiplies cross-sell opportunities. Both new and existing partners can increase their footprint and diversify revenue streams. Pixitmedia solutions broaden the possibilities in media and entertainment.