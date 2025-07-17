Broadcom ends VMware partner program

Broadcom has announced that the current Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for VMware partners will end on October 31, 2025. This change will significantly reduce the number of authorized partners. The announcement was made in a message on the website of Australian service provider Interactive.

According to Broadcom, this change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to align the VMware partner ecosystem more closely with its strategic goals and the evolving needs of customers. By choosing a smaller number of authorized partners, many customers will need to reevaluate how they will access VMware and Broadcom solutions in the future, how they will receive support, and how transactions will be handled.

Significant reduction in number of partners

The new partner program will significantly reduce the number of authorized partners and will be accessible by invitation only. VCSP partners who do not receive an invitation to participate in the new program will receive official notification of non-renewal on July 15, 2025.

Partners who are not invited may continue to operate until October 31, 2025. After this date, they may only continue to support existing VCSP commitment contracts until the end of their term. New commitment contracts or renewals will no longer be accepted for these partners.

Broadcom will also discontinue the white label model on October 31, 2025. Existing white label contracts will be subject to the same transition terms as regular VCSP partners.

Partners leaving the program are encouraged to collaborate with authorized VCSP partners. This will enable customers to extend their services at the end of their current contract terms with minimal disruption.

Broadcom is also introducing a new vision for private compute, based on VMware Cloud Foundation 9. This infrastructure will be hosted on a limited number of hyperscale private cloud platforms per region. In the future, customers will primarily purchase their managed infrastructure through large partners such as Interactive.

Impact for businesses

Customers may no longer be able to renew their VMware licenses through their current partner if it is no longer authorized. The usual level of support and service quality may be affected during the transition to a new partner.

Upcoming renewals or service requests may lead to delays or confusion during the transition period. There is also a risk of cost increases, as partner consolidation may lead to migration costs, re-entry costs, and fewer opportunities to bundle services that previously offered cost savings.

Competitive alternative to hyperscalers

The Register reported the news to VMware. Its content was not disputed, and VMware responded with an official statement. According to VMware, Broadcom’s strategy since the acquisition has been to drive simplification, consistency, and innovation within the VMware Go To Market ecosystem, including VMware Cloud Service Providers. The recent changes within the partner ecosystem are part of this broader strategy.

Broadcom wants to focus more explicitly on VCSPs that are demonstrably committed to cloud services based on VMware. This will enable the organization to deliver more value, achieve better performance, and provide a more streamlined experience to VMware customers of all sizes. At the same time, work is underway to develop a competitive alternative to the major hyperscalers through the CSP network.

VMware also emphasized that non-renewing partners will be able to continue supporting their existing customers until the end of their current commitment contracts. This also applies to jointly planned capacity expansions. These partners are encouraged to collaborate with authorized VCSP partners to enable a smooth transition for customers who wish to continue their service after their current contract expires.