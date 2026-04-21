SUSE seeks to make VMware migrations a “non-event”

SUSE has partnered with Cloudbase Solutions to integrate the Coriolis migration tool into its SUSE Virtualization stack. The partnership lets IT teams move virtual machines from VMware and public clouds, seeking to make the transition a “non-event”. SAP environments get a dedicated migration path. The Coriolis tool is available to SUSE customers today.

The announcement was made at SUSECON 2026 in Prague. VMware migrations are a costly, drawn-out exercise, yet they have often seemed necessary since Broadcom’s acquisition. As previously reported, these projects can take 18 to 48 months and cost organizations up to 3,000 dollars per virtual machine, leaving many IT teams hesitant to act. That heavy burden is what SUSE and Cloudbase are seeking to eliminate.

How Coriolis works

Coriolis takes an agentless approach. It relies on public APIs rather than software installed inside VMs. The tool migrates workloads incrementally, keeping applications online throughout, before executing a final cutover. Source environments include VMware vSphere and major public clouds. Once migrated, IT teams manage both legacy VMs and Kubernetes containers through a single SUSE Virtualization interface. As the migration continues, organizations can check for any issues should they crop up. Ideally of course, they shouldn’t, given that’s the goal SUSE and Cloudbase are pursuing.

“Customers are tired of being locked into proprietary ecosystems that dictate their budget and their roadmap,” said Frank Feldmann, SUSE Chief Strategy Officer. “By partnering with Cloudbase and integrating Coriolis, we are making the migration to SUSE Virtualization a non-event.”

The migration tooling market has swiftly become an industry all its own. OpenStack Gazpacho, released this month, also added live migration support for VMware workloads. Demand for such tools is clear, as of organizations currently using VMware are looking to reduce their reliance.

SAP support included

SUSE has also verified a migration path for SAP environments, including SAP HANA databases and application servers. Workloads can move to SUSE’s KVM-based certified hypervisor, part of SUSE Linux Enterprise for SAP application, without losing the certifications required for enterprise compliance.

“By integrating our agentless migration technology directly into the SUSE Virtualization stack, we are ensuring that customers no longer have to choose between staying with a legacy provider or risking downtime,” said Alessandro Pilotti, CEO of Cloudbase Solutions.

The Coriolis tool is available to SUSE customers today, covering VM and SAP migration scenarios.