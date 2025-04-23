IFS aims to make migration from SAP to IFS Cloud as smooth as possible

IFS has launched a new migration accelerator service. It is designed specifically to help SAP customers migrate to IFS Cloud. The service is intended to enable organizations to quickly transition from existing SAP systems with minimal disruption.

According to IFS, many SAP customers are currently modernizing and rethinking their enterprise environment. The IFS migration accelerator should enable organizations to “break free from monolithic legacy systems,” after which, it says, they can make optimal use of tools such as IFS.ai.

Broader technological vision

This positions IFS as an obvious choice for organizations looking to move away from their SAP environment. Led by CEO Mark Moffat, who took office in early 2024, IFS is strongly committed to expanding its market share in specific sectors such as manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, and defense. As in other industries, these sectors include numerous potential customers with SAP infrastructure.

Simplifying complex migrations

The accelerator service is designed to address the complexity and risks often associated with enterprise software migrations. By offering a structured approach, IFS aims to accelerate the cloud adoption process while reducing costs, time, and potential challenges.

A key element of the migration accelerator is its unified approach to data management, migration, and continuous system optimization. This should ensure a smooth and secure transition for customers. Building on IFS Cloud and IFS.ai, the migration solution supports various data sources and will expand compatibility with additional platforms in the future.

Industrial AI as a differentiator

The use of Industrial AI plays a central role in IFS’s strategy. As described earlier, IFS has consciously chosen to focus on industrial applications of AI and avoids blindly following every AI hype. Instead, IFS focuses on deploying AI where it offers demonstrable added value for specific industries.

“IFS has already successfully helped hundreds of companies migrate their entire or partial technology environment from legacy suppliers to IFS Cloud,” said Max Roberts, Chief Operations Officer at IFS. “CEOs, CFOs, and CIOs of the world’s largest organizations are rethinking their approach to technology and operations. By leveraging IFS.ai through IFS Cloud, companies can automate workflows and seamlessly integrate AI into their operations, dramatically improving efficiency and reducing costs.”