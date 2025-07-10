NTT DATA and Eurofiber launch Private 5G service for businesses

NTT DATA and Eurofiber are joining forces to deliver ‘Connected Workspace’, a managed Private 5G service for business customers. The service will be available in the Netherlands from September 2025 and will use Eurofiber’s data center infrastructure.

For a monthly fee, customers will have access to their own private 5G network without having to make any major upfront investments. The new service combines NTT DATA’s expertise in wireless network implementation with Eurofiber’s open digital infrastructure.

“We are delighted to be working with Eurofiber to deliver this new managed service that will enable businesses to unlock their full potential,” said Jeroen van Hamersveld, Managing Director at NTT DATA in the Netherlands.

The service is fully scalable. Companies can start small with private 5G and expand the service as needed. This should allow them to take full advantage of the inherent benefits of private 5G, such as high stability and speed. Existing and new customers of both companies can get started with Connected Workspace within six months.

Private 5G on the rise

Private 5G has been a promising technology for years. The broad applicability of the technology in particular is expected to bring about major changes. Where IT networks and OT environments (think traditionally of factory floors, dams, logistics centers, etc.) have normally remained separate, they are now converging. This naturally poses challenges that we have discussed in detail. For example, private 5G is now increasingly being combined with Wi-Fi, where they were previously seen as counterparts.

However, to facilitate adoption, services such as the solution offered by NTT DATA and Eurofiber are required. The reuse of existing infrastructure is a must in order to keep costs manageable.

