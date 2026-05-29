AWS unveils new RNG network design for faster throughput

Amazon Web Services has unveiled a new network architecture for data centers that replaces the traditional fat-tree approach. The technology, called Random Network Graph (RNG), is already in use at several AWS data centers in Europe. AWS estimates that the architecture could yield billions of dollars in savings.

The conventional fat-tree design connects servers via multiple layers of switches. As a result, data traffic flows through a limited number of paths. When congestion occurs, the network slows down, even if sufficient bandwidth is available elsewhere.

RNG solves this by significantly increasing the number of available paths. The fiber-optic cables in an RNG network follow a pattern that is partly fixed and partly random. This makes the topology more flexible than in a fat-tree network. At the same time, it halves the number of required network devices. If a connection becomes blocked, the server simply reroutes the traffic via one of the many other available routes.

To manage the large number of available paths, AWS developed its own network protocol called Spraypoint. This enables a router to distribute traffic to all adjacent routers, which then forward the packets to their destination.

For cable management, AWS designed a passive device: the ShuffleBox. The system consumes no power and physically connects different fiber-optic cables to facilitate data traffic.

Faster throughput

AWS claims that RNG increases data throughput by 33 percent. The Amazon Science blog also reports that the design uses up to 69 percent fewer routers, thereby reducing energy costs.

AWS is already deploying RNG at multiple data centers in Ireland, Germany, and Spain. Most new cloud locations will now be equipped with RNG as standard.

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