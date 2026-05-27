EU reserves two-thirds of satellite spectrum for European companies

The European Commission wants to reserve two-thirds of the future mobile satellite spectrum for European companies. The remaining portion would be made available to non-European parties such as Starlink and Amazon.

This is according to sources cited by Reuters. The spectrum enables mobile devices and vehicles to communicate seamlessly, even in remote locations. In addition to European companies, parties from the United Kingdom and Norway can also apply for a license.

The current licenses held by the American companies Viasat and EchoStar expire in May 2027. The European Commission is seizing this opportunity to redefine the allocation of mobile satellite spectrum, while simultaneously seeking to reduce the EU’s dependence on American technology.

Internal debate over exclusion

Not all commissioners agree on the approach. One of them wants to reserve the entire spectrum exclusively for European companies. That position clashes with that of EU Tech Commissioner Henna Virkkunen, who does not want to exclude any company. According to one source, Virkkunen will, in all likelihood, prevail in this argument.

Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier described satellite connectivity as synonymous with resilience, security, and capacity in the current geopolitical context. “Satellite connectivity ⁠is ​a key piece of our technological sovereignty, ​our security, and our defence, as also highlighted by IRIS2,” said Regnier.

One of the parties seeking spectrum is IRIS2, the European multi-orbit system with 290 satellites, which the Commission explicitly presents as a response to Starlink. The program was established through a 12-year concession valued at 10.6 billion euros, awarded to the SpaceRISE consortium comprising Eutelsat, SES, and Hispasat. The constellation consists of 264 satellites in low Earth orbit and 18 in medium Earth orbit.

Tip: Starlink lowers satellites for greater space safety