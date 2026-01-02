Starlink lowers satellites to enhance space safety

In 2026, SpaceX will lower the orbits of approximately 4,400 Starlink satellites from 550 to 480 kilometers. The adjustment is intended to increase space safety by reducing the risk of collisions and allowing defective satellites to fall out of orbit more quickly.

Michael Nicolls, vice president of engineering at Starlink, said the company will move all satellites currently operating at approximately 550 kilometers in altitude during 2026. The decision comes after a Starlink satellite malfunctioned in December, causing a small amount of debris. Communication with the spacecraft failed at an altitude of 418 kilometers.

The company reported at the time that the satellite rapidly descended four kilometers in altitude, possibly indicating an explosion on board.

“Lowering the satellites results in condensing Starlink orbits, and will increase space safety in several ways,” Nicolls said. He adds that the number of debris objects and planned satellite constellations is significantly lower below 500 kilometers, thereby reducing the overall collision risk.

Growing congestion in space

The number of spacecraft orbiting the Earth has increased significantly in recent years. Companies and countries are competing to launch tens of thousands of satellites for internet constellations and other space services such as communications and Earth observation.

SpaceX has become the world’s largest satellite operator through Starlink. Its network of nearly 10,000 satellites provides broadband internet to consumers, governments, and business customers. In 2019, SpaceX already lowered the altitude of its internet satellites to avoid space debris.

According to Nicolls, SpaceX is coordinating closely with other satellite operators, regulators, and USSPACECOM on lowering orbits. The reliability of Starlink satellites, with only two defective units in a fleet of more than 9,000 operational satellites, contributes to the safety of the constellation.

