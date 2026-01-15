Eurofiber adds Netways Europe to its private 5G partners

Eurofiber is expanding its ecosystem for Mobile Private Networks with Netways Europe as its logistics and staging partner. The collaboration aims to give organizations faster access to private 5G networks through streamlined rollout and lifecycle management.

Eurofiber has been offering Mobile Private Networks since February 2024, together with Nokia, NTT DATA, and Greenet. These private 5G networks combine fiber optic connections with wireless connectivity for business-critical processes. This gives organizations control over their mobile network, without dependence on public networks or Wi-Fi limitations.

Netways Europe is now joining the MPN ecosystem as the fourth partner. The Dutch company handles preconfiguration, testing, and the timely delivery of all necessary hardware. Thanks to this approach, Eurofiber, NTT DATA, and Greenet can focus entirely on technology and network management.

Lifecycle management and sustainability

Netways Europe’s lifecycle management concept ensures that equipment is structurally in stock as a ‘solution set’. Returned equipment is responsibly refurbished or disposed of. According to the partners, this contributes to sustainability and transparent cost control for customers.

Netways Europe has been active as a specialist in network infrastructure for more than 25 years. The company operates in more than ten European countries and serves more than 200 partners and customers with logistics and staging services.

Growing demand for private 5G

The MPN service provides organizations with a secure mobile network that scales with operational needs. Applications are primarily used in production lines, logistics hubs, ports, and campuses, where guaranteed performance, security, and availability are crucial. The service operates on fixed monthly costs, tailored to capacity and location.

“We are proud to join Eurofiber’s MPN ecosystem as a trusted partner,” says John van Lopik, owner of Netways Europe. “Our expertise and hands-on mentality ensure that customers can always rely on fast and reliable delivery of their private 5G network.” Jeroen Thijsen, Business Development Manager Innovation at Eurofiber, adds: “With Netways Europe as partner, we can deliver on our promise: where fiber stops, we go wireless.”