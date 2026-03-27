SAP acquires Reltio to deliver AI-ready business data

Reltio specializes in master data management. The acquisition is intended to strengthen SAP Business Data Cloud and make enterprise data suitable for AI.

With the acquisition of Reltio, SAP aims to address a common problem: business data is often scattered across multiple systems and domains. As a result, AI cannot function optimally. Reltio’s platform brings structured and unstructured data together into a single reliable “golden record” via AI-based entity resolution. This identifies and merges related data records in different formats. As a result, data becomes usable for both SAP and non-SAP environments.

“Reltio is a natural fit with SAP,,” says Muhammad Alam, Product & Engineering. “AI cannot reach its full potential when data is fragmented across business units, platforms and domains without connection or context.”

Upon completion of the acquisition, Reltio will become a core component of SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC), the data platform that SAP launched in February 2025 as the foundation for AI-driven decision-making.

A single trusted data source for AI agents

Reltio’s technology enables SAP assistants such as Joule and Joule Agents to operate on consistent, reliable data. Support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) enables real-time multi-agent workflows, allowing a procurement agent, for example, to assess supplier risks in near real time. Reltio also offers pre-built industry-specific “velocity packs” for sectors such as life sciences, healthcare, and financial services.

Reltio will remain available as a standalone solution following the acquisition. Customers can purchase the product separately or in combination with other SAP products. Reltio CEO Manish Sood states that the combination accelerates the ability to offer Reltio as a “system of context” across SAP and non-SAP environments, “while maintaining continuity for our customers and our partner ecosystem.”