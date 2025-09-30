VMware postpones Cloud Services Portal migration several times

VMware is experiencing difficulties migrating its Cloud Services Portal to Broadcom’s new Cloud Services Console. In recent weeks, the company has postponed several planned launches, causing confusion among customers.

The switch is part of a broader strategy by Broadcom to integrate VMware services into its own infrastructure. On the official VMware blog, the supplier announced at the end of August that it would complete the migration in early October. The plan was to put the existing portal into read-only mode on October 3 and to redirect to the Broadcom console on October 6 finally.

In practice, things did not go so smoothly. In September, VMware announced the migration would start several times, but a cancellation followed each announcement. On September 21, the company announced that the transition would not go ahead. A new attempt the following weekend also failed. An email dated September 26 announced a shift to the weekend of September 26–28, with notifications even appearing in the portal itself that the migration was underway. On September 29, however, customers were again notified that the go-live date would not be met. Broadcom is now targeting a transition during the period from October 3 to 6.

According to VMware, all current settings, including identity and access management, API tokens, and permissions, will be transferred to the new environment. Users will not need to create new accounts, provided they meet Broadcom’s authentication requirements. However, certain features will not be included in the initial migration, such as custom roles, project settings, and specific authentication restrictions.

Previous migrations caused problems

Previous migrations to Broadcom portals have caused user problems, including difficulties accessing licenses and broken links to knowledge base articles. The delivery of security patches for perpetual license holders also did not go smoothly.

The timing of the migration is noteworthy, as VMware customers are simultaneously facing the end of support for vSphere and vSAN 7.x on October 2. That deadline was originally set for April but was postponed. Several vendors are responding to this: Spinnaker promises long-term support for vSphere 7, Red Hat emphasizes that OpenShift Virtualization can facilitate migrations, and Nutanix is further expanding its external storage capabilities.

Meanwhile, Broadcom points to positive developments, such as the timely delivery of a maintenance release for VMware Cloud Foundation. This includes improvements for test and proof-of-concept environments and a large number of bug fixes and security patches. Nevertheless, customer concerns are growing, partly because analysts predict that by 2028, approximately 35 percent of current VMware workloads will have migrated to other platforms.