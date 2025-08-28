Navigating VMware’s transformation under Broadcom

A lot has changed since Broadcom acquired VMware. With the launch of VCF 9, it’s safe to say that VMware’s strategy entirely revolves around VMware Cloud Foundation. We sit down with Prashanth Shenoy, CMO and VP Marketing for VMware Cloud Foundation at Broadcom. Together we explore how VCF has become the cornerstone of VMware’s product strategy under Broadcom ownership. Shenoy offers candid insights into the company’s business model transformation and future direction. We also ask the hard questions about the choices Broadcom made and the effect it has on mid-market and smaller customers.

We dive deep into how VMware’s flagship platform (VCF) has evolved to meet the changing demands of modern enterprises.



Shenoy pulls back the curtain on Broadcom’s strategic realignment of VMware’s sprawling portfolio. Once included a staggering 9,000 SKUs, so complex that partners needed six months of training to create customer proposals. The simplification strategy centers on three key pillars: transitioning to a subscription model, consolidating the product portfolio around VCF as the central platform, and standardizing go-to-market approaches to ensure consistency across all customer touchpoints.



For organizations struggling to determine where to place their workloads, VCF now offers unprecedented flexibility with a “buy once, deploy anywhere” model. This model spans on-premises environments, colocation facilities, cloud service providers, and hyperscaler infrastructure. Shenoy states that 70% of enterprises are now considering or actively repatriating workloads from public cloud environments. This relates to concerns over cost transparency, security considerations, and data sovereignty requirements. Particularly as AI initiatives move from pilot to production.

The integration of private AI capabilities directly into VCF represents a significant strategic advantage, allowing organizations to maintain control over their proprietary data while leveraging the full power of generative AI. This development, coupled with VCF’s unified platform for both traditional VM and containerized Kubernetes workloads, positions it as the foundation for the next generation of enterprise applications.



