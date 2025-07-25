Slack is evolving into a work operating system

Work feels broken. We’re drowning in too many systems, endless context switching, and information scattered across countless platforms. But what if the solution isn’t adding another tool, but transforming one you already use into the glue that binds everything together? Slack wants to be that tool.

In this conversation with Peter Doolan, Chief Customer Officer at Slack, we explore how Slack is evolving from a messaging platform into what they call a “work operating system.” Doolan reveals how customer feedback has shaped Slack’s transformation, particularly the groundbreaking “Salesforce Channels” that connect Salesforce’s structured data records with the rich contextual conversations happening in Slack.

For organizations concerned that Slack may become too Salesforce-centric, Doolan stresses its commitments to open integration. Their approach to enterprise search stands apart from competitors, he further states. Rather than pulling you away from your workflow, Slack aims to federate searches across your systems while maintaining strict security protocols, bringing information to you instead of making you hunt for it.

And then there’s Slack’s understanding of communication patterns. Their Huddles feature serves a fundamentally different purpose than traditional video conferencing, Doolan states. It is designed for those quick, contextual conversations that drive business forward.

Looking ahead, Slack’s three-pronged AI strategy wants to transform work: Slack AI enhances the core platform’s intelligence, Salesforce Agent integration brings specialized AI assistants into channels, and an open ecosystem supports third-party AI applications. Throughout it all, Slack’s core philosophy remains focused on capturing and maintaining attention. That’s the scarcest resource in our distracted work lives.

