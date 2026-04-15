Salesforce merges AppExchange, Slack Marketplace and AgentExchange

Salesforce has introduced a new version of AgentExchange, a new marketplace that combines AppExchange, Slack Marketplace, and the Agentforce ecosystem into a single, comprehensive marketplace for applications, integrations, and agents. Customers can discover, purchase, and activate AI agents, apps, and integrations from a single environment. The platform features over 10,000 apps, 1,000+ agents, and 2,600+ Slack apps.

The revamped and expanded AgentExchange makes it even easier for Salesforce customers to add features and integrations to the Salesforce or Slack platform. By bringing everything together, it becomes much clearer which integrations and agents connect to Salesforce products. Purchasing, managing licenses, and even final payment now all take place through AgentExchange.

The platform bundles over 10,000 Salesforce apps, more than 1,000 Agentforce agents, subagents, tools, and MCP servers, and now also over 2,600 Slack apps. Finally, Slack MCP offers access to more than 6,000 applications.

Partners such as Docusign, Seismic, Bullhorn, Notion, and Cursor are already represented. The original AgentExchange was introduced in March 2025 as a standalone marketplace for AI agents alongside the existing AppExchange. With the new version, Salesforce is now definitely merging the three separate marketplaces.

Search by intent, not by keywords

One of the most notable new features is the semantic search function, powered by Data 360 (formerly Salesforce Data Cloud). It understands the intent behind a search query rather than matching exact words. Someone searching for “contract optimization” will see e-signature solutions because the system understands the intent.

Results are further personalized based on the organization’s existing Salesforce and Slack installations. A conversational search mode will follow in the fall of 2026, allowing users to ask follow-up questions to refine results and compare solutions.

Purchase and activate via AgentExchange

The purchasing process takes place via AgentExchange, which offers both fixed-price options and custom quotes. ISVs can centrally manage quotes, licenses, and billing from the new AgentExchange Go-To-Market App.

Activation has also become more streamlined. Agentforce Builder identifies which agent or tool is relevant based on what someone is building. If a team is working on a service agent, knowledge connectors, and sentiment analysis tools appear automatically. In Slack, agents and apps can be discovered and activated without leaving the workflow. With Agentforce 2dx, Salesforce had already taken steps toward proactive agents; the new AgentExchange is now designed to make those agents easier to find and deploy.

Also read: Salesforce launches Agentforce 3 with Command Center for transparency

Security is a key pillar

Applications, agents, and integrations do not simply appear in the new AgentExchange. Every submission undergoes extensive vetting and a full security review. Salesforce maintains strict controls to ensure high quality and security. Finally, administrators at organizations have full control over which apps and agents are accessible within the organization, with granular permissions at the user, role, and profile levels. Customers can also evaluate solutions based on over 186,000 reviews.

To further promote the new AgentExchange, Salesforce has launched a $50 million AgentExchange Builders Initiative to support partners in building and scaling solutions on the platform. In the coming year, we will undoubtedly see a host of new solutions on AgentExchange.