Salesforce wants to be the leader in ITSM

Salesforce entered the IT service management (ITSM) arena with Agentforce IT Service a little over six months ago, a natively built AI solution that claims to resolve 80% of IT issues proactively. We talked with Muddu Sudhakar about the adoption and rollout of Agentforce IT Service in the first six months since its launch. They have already acquired the first 200 customers and aim to challenge the entire ITSM industry and become the leader.

In an interview at AgentForce in Utrecht, Netherlands, Muddu Sudhakar, responsible for Salesforce’s IT service and HR service offerings, outlined the company’s strategy to capture market share in the ITSM space. Unlike competitors who have acquired AI capabilities, Salesforce built AgentForce IT service from the ground up over the past 18 months, integrating AI natively into every layer of the platform.

Native AI architecture versus acquired solutions

Salesforce’s approach centers on a single stack architecture, in contrast to competitors that have acquired AI capabilities and layered them onto existing ITSM platforms. Sudhakar describes competitor solutions as a “two-tier architecture” in which data, workflows, and knowledge must be replicated across systems, creating security and performance challenges.

“We built AI from the ground up inside the product. That is a differentiation between us versus anybody else,” Sudhakar explained. The platform operates at two levels: AI agents for employee-facing requests that deflect issues before they become tickets, and a Proactive AI Assistant for IT administrators that provides root-cause analysis, proposed incident resolution, and summarization when issues do require human intervention.

Fast migration from legacy ITSM platforms

The first 200 customers have now given Salesforce the experience in ITSM migration. They now claim they can migrate customers from existing ITSM solutions within a couple of months. They have completed five customer migrations from ITSM leader ServiceNow, including one implementation and migration in under two months.

Some customers will need 2 months to migrate, while others may need 3 or 4 months. But according to Sudhakar, they can migrate every customer within 6 months. For an enterprise migration that’s very fast. The migration includes knowledge articles, ticket data, workflows, and can be executed by Salesforce’s professional services team or partner ecosystem, including global and local system integrators.

Most implementation time is spent on organizational alignment, ensuring the right workflows, permissions, identity management, and data governance are in place, rather than on technical migration challenges.

Agentic workflows and unique capabilities

Salesforce differentiates its offering through “agentic workflows” that combine deterministic guardrails with non-deterministic, probabilistic AI decision-making. This approach differs from traditional rule-based workflows common in legacy ITSM platforms.

The platform includes several unique features: automated root cause analysis, real-time proposed resolution, IT Domain Pack AI agents out of the box, and multi-agent orchestration. The solution covers core ITSM functionality, including CMDB, discovery, service graph, and asset management, with GRC capabilities planned for announcement this summer.

Transparent pricing model

Sudhakar states that most legacy ITSM vendors don’t have a transparent pricing model. It’s complicated and hard to understand. Salesforce has chosen to offer three pricing options: consumption-based, outcome-based, and per-user-per-month (PUPM). The IT Service desk pricing is based on the number of IT admins, while AI agents for employees follow a separate PUPM model.

“Very transparent, very simple. I simplified the pricing model,” Sudhakar said. “One for IT Service desk, one for AI agents, one for your CMDB Discovery.”

Focus on Salesforce’s existing customer base

Sudhakar emphasized that Salesforce’s primary focus is its existing customer base: 200,000 Salesforce customers, 65,000 Service Cloud customers, and one million Slack customers. They actively talk to Salesforce customers to learn how they are managing their IT environment, if they have ITSM, what their challenges are, and if they can help them. Looking five years ahead, Sudhakar’s ambition is clear: “I want to be the leader in IT service management. Next time when I talk to you five years from now, I should say I’m the number one in this space.”

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