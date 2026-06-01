SoftBank to invest up to 75 billion euros in French AI data centers

SoftBank Group plans to make significant investments in AI infrastructure in France over the coming years. The Japanese technology conglomerate announced plans to spend up to 75 billion euros on building 5 gigawatts of AI data center capacity. This makes the project one of the largest European investments in AI infrastructure to date.

The first phase involves a 45 billion euro investment to develop 3.1 gigawatts of capacity in the Hauts-de-France region in northern France. The announcement was made during the Choose France summit, an annual event through which the French government seeks to attract foreign investment.

SoftBank, which is both an investor in and a technology customer of OpenAI, calls the project its largest investment in AI infrastructure in Europe to date. The plans are part of the company’s broader strategy to secure global capacity to meet the rapidly growing demand for AI computing power.

SoftBank aims to deliver the first 3.1 gigawatts of capacity by 2031 at the latest. Sites have been designated for this purpose in Loon-Plage near Dunkirk, Bosquel, and Bouchain. In addition, the company is exploring further expansions at other locations in France.

According to SoftBank, the infrastructure is intended to meet the growing demand for computing power for AI applications. The facilities are intended for use by AI companies, cloud providers, enterprises, research institutions, and government organizations.

With 5 gigawatts of planned capacity, the project ranks among the largest AI data center initiatives currently announced in Europe. By comparison, many existing hyperscale data center campuses have a few hundred megawatts of connected power.

France is committed to AI and digital sovereignty

The investment fits within France’s broader strategy to become a major European hub for AI development and digital infrastructure. President Emmanuel Macron previously presented plans to strengthen France’s position within the European AI sector.

EDF, the French state-owned energy company, is involved in the project in Bouchain. According to EDF, the initiative demonstrates that former industrial sites can be repurposed for new digital infrastructure, supported by an electricity supply with relatively low CO₂ emissions.

In addition to building data centers, SoftBank announced a partnership with Schneider Electric. In the port of Dunkirk, both companies plan to establish a manufacturing cluster for components needed for data center infrastructure.

The cluster will have two production facilities. SoftBank will produce enclosures for data center installations there, while Schneider Electric will focus on the assembly of power modules. The companies aim to bring part of the data center supply chain closer to the European market.

The plans align with broader developments in the sector. Due to the strong growth of AI, demand for specialized data center components is rising rapidly, prompting both European and American suppliers to invest in additional production capacity. SoftBank expects the project to create thousands of jobs in fields such as engineering, energy supply, robotics, manufacturing, and data center management.

In addition, the group intends to collaborate with universities, technical colleges, and research institutions in the relevant regions. This collaboration is intended to contribute to the development of the knowledge and skills required for large-scale AI infrastructure.