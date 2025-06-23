Salesforce launches Agentforce 3 with Command Center for transparency

Salesforce has announced Agentforce 3, a significant upgrade to its AI agent platform. The most important new feature is the Command Center, which gives companies complete visibility into their AI agents. Agentforce 3 also supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and offers more than 100 new industry-specific actions.

According to Salesforce, the biggest challenge with AI agents is not the technology itself, but rather control. Organizations often struggle to understand what their AI agents are doing. With Agentforce 3, Salesforce addresses this problem. The Command Center gives managers a “unified pane of glass” to monitor and optimize agent performance. It is built on the OpenTelemetry standard and integrates with existing monitoring tools.

Command Center provides insight into AI agent behavior

The new Command Center in Agentforce Studio shows teams exactly what AI agents are doing. Users can discover patterns between interactions to enhance agent performance. Live analytics display latency, escalation frequency, and error messages in real-time. When unexpected problems arise, teams receive immediate alerts.

The dashboards show detailed information about agent adoption, feedback, success rates, and costs. All agent activity is recorded in an expandable data model in Data Cloud. This means that monitoring and analytics integrate seamlessly with tools such as Datadog and Wayfound.

Model Context Protocol for better integration

AI agents need access to business tools to make an impact. Agentforce 3 now natively supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard. This allows AI agents to connect to any MCP-compatible server without custom code.

With new MCP connectors, MuleSoft can convert any API into an agent-ready asset, complete with security policies and traffic controls. Heroku makes it easy to deploy and manage custom MCP servers. This approach combines open connectivity with enterprise-grade security.

The AgentExchange ecosystem is expanding with MCP servers from more than 30 partners, including AWS, Box, Google Cloud, IBM, PayPal, and Stripe. For example, AWS provides the Amazon Bedrock Data Automation MCP Server, which enables agents to process unstructured data. PayPal’s MCP server enables users to list products, process payments, and manage disputes.

Improved architecture for better performance

Under the hood, Salesforce has expanded its Atlas architecture. Latency has been reduced by 50 percent since January, and response streaming is now generally available. Users see answers appear in real time as they type.

Agentforce 3 now supports Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet via Amazon Bedrock within the Salesforce security perimeter. This gives customers in highly regulated industries more choice. Support for Gemini will be added later this year.

Web search has been added as a data source, enabling agents to leverage external data beyond internal sources. Inline citations provide references to the sources used for answers. Automatic failover between model providers ensures that agents remain available even in the event of outages.

Geographic coverage is expanding to Canada, the UK, India, Japan, and Brazil. Six new languages have been added, including French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Portuguese. More than 30 additional languages will follow in the coming months.

More than 200 industry actions available

Agentforce now offers more than 200 pre-built industry actions, half of which are new this summer. These actions range from scheduling patient appointments to generating ad proposals. New flexible pricing models, including per-user pricing and unlimited use of actions for employee-facing agents, make it easier to get started.

Agentforce is now also available in Government Cloud Plus with FedRAMP High authorization for government agencies. The Salesforce partner ecosystem, which includes companies such as Accenture, Deloitte Digital, and PwC, supports customers in thousands of Agentforce deployments with 272,000 certified specialists.

