Anthropic raises $65B, nears trillion-dollar valuation

Anthropic has closed a $65 billion Series H funding round, valuing the company at $965 billion post-money. The round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital. Run-rate revenue has already crossed $47 billion. The funding will support compute expansion, safety research, and scaling Claude products globally.

Anthropic has raised $65 billion in its Series H funding round, pushing its post-money valuation to $965 billion. That puts the AI company, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, remarkably close to the trillion-dollar threshold. Just months ago, Anthropic was exploring rounds at a $900 billion valuation; the final number turned out to be higher than early reports suggested.

The round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital, and co-led by Capital Group, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, GIC, ICONIQ, and XN. It also includes $15 billion of previously committed investments from hyperscalers, among them $5 billion from Amazon. Strategic infrastructure partners Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix are also part of the deal, providing memory and chip capacity as Claude demand grows.

Revenue growth backs up the ambition. Run-rate revenue crossed $47 billion this month alone, a steep climb since Anthropic’s Series G round of $30 billion in February at a $380 billion valuation. Last week, Anthropic was reported to be approaching profitability with expected Q2 revenue of $10.9 billion.

“This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier, and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens,” said Krishna Rao, CFO of Anthropic.

Compute capacity scales up fast

The company has moved quickly on infrastructure, too. Anthropic signed agreements with Amazon for up to five gigawatts of new capacity, with Google and Broadcom for five gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity, and with SpaceX for GPU access in the Colossus 1 and Colossus 2 facilities. Claude is now available on all three major cloud platforms: AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure — the first frontier model to achieve this.

This Series H could well be Anthropic’s last major private round. Earlier reporting suggested the company is preparing for a public listing, having engaged legal advisors in preparation for an IPO. The funding will go toward safety and interpretability research, expanded compute capacity, and scaling Claude Code and Cowork. These are tools the company describes as increasingly indispensable for enterprise customers.

Additionally, the company just unveiled Claude Opus 4.8. It’s only a minor update of its largest available LLM, but Anthropic says its latest model is more “honest” about its capabilities and findings.

Also read: Anthropic releases Claude Opus 4.8, promising a more honest model