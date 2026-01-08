Anthropic aims to raise $10B with a valuation of $350B

Anthropic appears to be preparing for one of the largest financing rounds ever in the AI sector. The developer of the Claude chatbot is in talks with investors about a capital injection of approximately $10 billion, which would value the company at around $350 billion. This would mean another sharp rise in valuation in a short period of time.

According to reports in The Wall Street Journal, investor Coatue Management and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC are leading this round. If the deal is completed, it will follow on from previous mega-investments. In September, Anthropic raised $13 billion from institutional investors. Later, Microsoft and Nvidia committed to an investment that could reach $15 billion.

The sharp jump in valuation follows the company’s rapid revenue growth. Reuters previously reported that Anthropic is on track to end 2025 with approximately $9 billion in recurring annual revenue. Internal expectations suggest that this amount could nearly triple by 2026. This reinforces investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Extensive data center program

At the same time, Anthropic has big plans for its technological infrastructure. The company is working on an extensive data center program with locations in New York and Texas, among other places. The company is allocating a total of approximately $50 billion for this. These facilities will run alongside a special cloud environment that Amazon Web Services previously built for Anthropic near Lake Michigan, with an investment of $11 billion. According to SiliconANGLE, the extra computing power is needed to enable further improvements to the Claude models.

Anthropic recently introduced the latest version of its most advanced language model, Claude Opus 4.5. This model shows clear progress on complex reasoning tests and is intended for intensive business applications. In addition to releasing more powerful models, the company is focusing explicitly on reducing costs for customers. New features are designed to make infrastructure use more efficient by handling the amount of data the model processes more intelligently when connecting to external applications.

Anthropic is also making strategic moves. Although the company has been cautious about acquisitions so far, it recently acquired the developer of the JavaScript toolkit Bun. This technology will be used to further improve the programming assistant Claude Code. There is also speculation in the market that Anthropic, like its competitor OpenAI, may look to make more acquisitions in the future to strengthen its position.

Analysts expect an IPO

If the new financing round is actually completed, this could well be the last private capital injection. Anthropic is said to have engaged legal advisors in preparation for an IPO later this year. This seems to indicate that the company is positioning itself for the next phase, in which it aims to be among the absolute leaders in the AI sector, not only technologically but also financially.