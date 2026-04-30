Anthropic eyes a $900 billion valuation

AI company Anthropic is exploring options for a new funding round that could value the company at more than $900 billion. This would make it the most valuable AI startup in the world.

Bloomberg reports this based on sources familiar with the discussions. According to insiders, Anthropic is in talks with investors willing to support a valuation well above the current level. The negotiations are still in an early stage, and no decision has yet been made regarding participation or acceptance of proposals. However, concrete, preliminary offers are reportedly already on the table. According to TechCrunch, these involve proposals to raise approximately $50 billion at a valuation between $850 billion and $900 billion.

Investor interest comes at a time when Anthropic is growing rapidly. The company is benefiting from the increasing demand for AI applications and is simultaneously seeking additional infrastructure to keep pace with that growth. Bloomberg states that the discussions about new financing are part of a broader strategy to attract additional capital, partly due to the success of its own AI models.

A decision on the new investment round may not be long in coming. According to TechCrunch, Anthropic’s board will discuss the plans in May, at which point a final decision on the financing and valuation could be made.

The rapid rise in valuation is evident when compared to previous rounds. In February, Anthropic raised approximately $30 billion at a valuation of about $380 billion. Furthermore, the company reportedly previously rejected offers that valued it at around $800 billion, indicating that it is aiming for even higher figures.

Billions in Support from Big Tech for Anthropic

Major technology companies have already made a strong commitment to Anthropic. Google recently invested $10 billion at a valuation of $350 billion and may increase that amount further upon achieving performance targets. Amazon also joined in and has plans to expand that investment. It remains unclear whether these parties will also participate in a new round.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees and has since developed into a major player in the AI market. The company focuses on applications for software development and cybersecurity, among other areas.

Anthropic recently drew attention with a new AI model that, according to Bloomberg, is capable of detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in critical software. Due to the potential risks, this system is being made available only to a select group of companies. Despite this, the model has reportedly already been accessed by unauthorized parties.

Anthropic’s rise is increasing pressure on competitors such as OpenAI, which is also working on new models and refining its product strategy. Both companies are seen as strong candidates for an IPO in the relatively near future, with Anthropic potentially going public as early as October, according to Bloomberg.