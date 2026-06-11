Microsoft resumes automatic rollout of Copilot on PCs

Microsoft has resumed the automatic installation of the Microsoft 365 Copilot app on business Windows systems. This marks the end of a several-month hiatus implemented following technical issues and customer criticism. The rollout is scheduled to be completed by early July.

The Microsoft 365 Copilot app is automatically added to systems that already have the Microsoft 365 desktop applications installed. The rollout originally began in late 2025 but was later temporarily halted. At the time, Microsoft cited a technical issue, while many administrators were concerned that the software appeared on managed corporate devices without explicit permission.

According to messages in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, the rollout will resume this month. Organizations can still block the installation via available management settings, but the application is being rolled out again by default to eligible systems.

Customer control alongside adoption

Microsoft is trying to strike a balance between broad adoption and customer control. In April, the company introduced the RemoveMicrosoftCopilotApp policy, which allows organizations to automatically remove unused Copilot installations. This only happens when Microsoft 365 Copilot is present, the app was not installed by the user themselves, and it has not been used for 28 days.

The measure was intended to give administrators more control over the presence of the AI assistant within their Windows environments. Users can reinstall the application after removal if they wish. However, the resumption of the automatic rollout shows that Microsoft simultaneously wants to make Copilot a more integral part of the standard workplace.

Copilot at the Center of AI Strategy

The renewed rollout demonstrates just how central Copilot has become to Microsoft’s AI strategy. In recent years, the company has integrated the assistant into Windows, Microsoft 365, and various other products. At the same time, Microsoft appears to be rolling back some less successful Copilot integrations to streamline the user experience.

The automatic installation of the Copilot app remains a sensitive issue for many IT administrators. Not so much because of the software’s functionality itself, but because organizations expect changes to managed endpoints to occur only after a deliberate decision by the administrator. Critics, therefore, view the resumed rollout as a new test of how much leeway business customers will give Microsoft to make AI functionality a standard part of the workplace.

In addition to resuming the rollout, there are indications that Microsoft is working to further consolidate its AI services. Various observers are discussing a future Copilot super app that would combine multiple Copilot functionalities. Microsoft has not yet officially confirmed such plans.