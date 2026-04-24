Microsoft offers IT admins a way to remove Copilot

Microsoft is introducing RemoveMicrosoftCopilotApp, which allows IT administrators to remove the Copilot app from managed Windows devices. Through a policy setting, the AI assistant is removed from the device if it does not interfere with a user’s work.

The Copilot app cannot be removed arbitrarily. Three cumulative conditions apply: Microsoft 365 Copilot must also be installed on the device, the Copilot app must not have been installed by the user themselves, and the app must not have been launched in the past 28 days. If a device meets all these criteria, the policy automatically removes the app.

Users can still reinstall the app themselves afterward if they wish. This setting applies exclusively to the Enterprise, Professional, and Education editions of Windows.

Available via Intune and Group Policy

The setting is available as a Policy CSP and as a Group Policy, via WindowsAI > AT > WindowsComponents > WindowsAI. Administrators set the value to 1 to enable removal, or to 0 to disable it. Support applies to Windows 11 version 25H2 with update KB5083769 and later, on Pro, Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise devices.

Microsoft states that this measure improves the user experience by providing a single, clear access point to Copilot, namely through Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Tip: AI pressure forces GitHub to make changes to Copilot offering