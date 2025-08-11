Connected from curb to gate at Harry Reid International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport is a special airport, with some very specific needs. The network infrastructure is very important. That makes it possible to offer travelers a good experience, from curb to gate. During HPE Discover, we sat down with Rishma M. Khimji, the airport’s Chief Information and Technology Officer, to talk about how special it is exactly.

Harry Reid International Airport is the largest largest 100% common-use airport in the United States. That means that Khimji and her team have a lot of control over its infrastructure and what runs on it. That’s a good thing, because that means they can go for a unified approach, from gate assignments to passenger flow, without being constrained by airline-specific systems that plague other major hubs.



At the core of the airport is an extensive HPE infrastructure featuring over 3,000 HPE Aruba access points delivering connectivity throughout the terminals. This network does more than just provide free Wi-Fi; it also generates valuable analytics about passenger movement patterns. That’s very valuable data for things like retail placement, bottleneck reduction, and service enhancements. The airport’s segmented network architecture ensures casino gaming operations remain completely separate from other systems.



As Khimji explains, “The airport is the first and last look of the city.” It should reflect that in terms of what travelers can do and experience. Listen to this new episode how Harry Reid International Airport does this and how it intends to do that in the future.

