New Scale Computing gets new Velocity Partner Program

Scale Computing has long been very clear that its partners play an extremely important role in how the company approaches the market. With all sorts of changes in the market and at Scale itself lately, it was time to revamp the partner program. Today, the company is announcing the new Velocity Partner Program during the SC//Platform 2026 Summit.

MSPs active in the world of virtualization and hardware haven’t had it easy lately. Due to Broadcom’s decisions regarding VMware, quite a few partners have also had to make choices, for themselves and for their customers. Recently, supply chain issues surrounding hardware have compounded these challenges, fueled by massive investments in AI. In the words of Kyle Fenske, Scale’s new Global Channel Chief, whom we spoke with during the event: “Partners are struggling with what’s next.”

As if the developments mentioned above weren’t enough, Scale Computing itself changed quite a bit too. That is to say, Scale is a completely different company today than it was a year ago. This is mainly due to the acquisition by Acumera in the summer of 2025. As a result of that, and the acquisition of Adaptiv Networks, among other things, the edge platform and the complete edge stack that the new Scale Computing can offer have been expanded with more components.

Everything combined into a single partner program

Since Scale and its partners have traditionally shown a great deal of loyalty to one another, as we’ve heard from both sides in many conversations over the years, it was important to overhaul the partner program. Scale wants to make it clear that it is now much more than just a replacement for VMware. That is a good thing in itself and certainly necessary for Scale. The events at VMware have certainly not hurt Scale when it comes to growth in revenue, customers, and partners (with the EMEA region growing the fastest in terms of new partners), but ultimately, Scale will also need to have a narrative beyond simply replacing VMware.

With the integration of products from Acumera, Scale, and now Adaptiv as well, that story is certainly taking shape. We’ll delve deeper into this in an upcoming analysis of our impressions from the SC//Platform 2026 Summit and Scale Computing in general. For a company that relies on partners for growth, however, it’s also crucial that those partners can perform at their best. “With the Velocity Partner Program, we’re bringing the companies [Acumera and Scale, ed.] together with Adaptiv into a single program,” according to Fenske.

Multiple ways for partners to be successful

When we ask Fenske whether the intention is for all partners to now implement the entire stack at customers’ sites as much as possible, he replies that the partners must decide that for themselves. “If partners want to sell just a single component of our platform, they can continue to do so and be successful,” he states. However, he also admits that partners who embrace Scale’s more full-stack vision, and thus sell more components as an integrated whole, will also gain a greater advantage. There’s nothing wrong with that, by the way, as long as nothing is forced on partners.

With the new Velocity partner program, Scale promises to continue building what it calls the “most partner-friendly infrastructure ecosystem” on the market. The focus will be on rewarding expertise, removing friction in the channel, and generating predictable and recurring profits, according to Fenske.

Read also: Acumera becomes Scale Computing through acquisition