Scale Computing launches SC//Connect SD-WAN with SASE

Scale Computing has announced SC//Connect, a cloud-managed SD-WAN solution with integrated SASE security services. The product targets distributed organizations, branches, and remote workers. SC//Connect combines intelligent traffic steering, multi-link resilience, and centralized security management in a single platform. In the process, it is aiming to replace traditional VPNs and fragmented networking tools.

The offering is aimed at multi-site operators, single-site businesses, and remote users who need resilient connectivity without the complexity of traditional networking stacks. A key goal here is to alleviate customers of tool sprawl, a common issue in all sorts of IT contexts but particularly detrimental to day-to-day operations of infrastructure. The new solution builds on a broader product portfolio that now includes edge computing, managed network services, and orchestration software.

What SC//Connect delivers

SC//Connect uses multiple broadband links with automated failover to keep sites online, replacing single-connection setups that leave organizations exposed to downtime. Application-aware traffic steering prioritizes workloads depending on their requirements. Unlike legacy VPN architectures, the cloud-native approach removes hardware concentrator bottlenecks that typically degrade user experience.

“We are empowering global organizations of all sizes to move away from tool sprawl and toward a unified, improved network experience that ensures their critical applications are always high-performing, accessible, and resilient without added operational complexity,” Craig Theriac says, Vice President of Product Management at Scale Computing.

SC//Connect integrates into Scale’s existing product suite, which includes SC//AcuVigil managed network services, the SC//Reliant Platform edge computing-as-a-service, and SC//HyperCore virtualization. All are managed from a single console.

Context: a new Scale Computing

In the summer of 2025, Acumera acquired Scale Computing, with the combined company retaining the Scale Computing name. Acumera brought expertise in edge networking, managed security, and container-based edge computing. These are essentially the capabilities that now underpin SC//Connect’s network and security architecture.