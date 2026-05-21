AI data centers drive Nvidia to record revenue

Nvidia has once again reported quarterly results that exceeded analysts’ expectations. The chipmaker is reaping the full benefits of global investments in AI data centers, while U.S. export restrictions on China are simultaneously costing the company billions of dollars in revenue.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, Nvidia generated revenue of $81.6 billion, an 85 percent increase from the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.87. With these results, the company outperformed Wall Street expectations, reports CNBC.

For the current quarter, Nvidia expects revenue of approximately $91 billion. That forecast also exceeds market expectations. According to the company, demand for AI hardware remains strong, despite concerns about the massive investments by hyperscalers.

Data center division remains growth engine

Data center operations remain Nvidia’s primary source of revenue. That division accounted for approximately $75 billion in revenue last quarter. As a result, the company is increasingly relying on AI workloads within cloud and hyperscale environments.

Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta are investing tens of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure. Nvidia is benefiting from this through the sale of GPUs, networking technology, and complete AI systems.

CEO Jensen Huang (photo) speaks of a fundamental shift in the data center market. According to him, traditional cloud environments are increasingly transforming into so-called AI factories, specifically designed for training and running AI models and AI agents.

Blackwell at the heart of the strategy

A key part of Nvidia’s strategy is the new Blackwell platform, the successor to Hopper. According to Nvidia, production is now running at full capacity, and the first systems are being delivered to major cloud providers and AI companies.

Huang spoke of exceptionally strong demand for Blackwell. Nvidia is thus positioning itself more and more emphatically as a supplier of complete AI infrastructures, rather than just individual chips. The company combines GPUs, CPUs, networking equipment, and software into integrated systems for hyperscalers and large enterprises.

In addition, Nvidia is working on a next-generation platform called Vera Rubin. That platform is expected to become available starting next year.

China remains a problem area

Despite strong results, China remains a difficult issue for Nvidia. The company warned that U.S. export restrictions are having a significant impact on revenue and outlook.

According to Nvidia, it lost approximately $2.5 billion in revenue last quarter due to restrictions on the export of advanced AI processors to China. For the current quarter, Nvidia expects another $8 billion in lost revenue.

Washington has further tightened export rules for AI chips to China in recent years. The U.S. government wants to prevent advanced AI technology from being used for military applications. Nvidia previously developed modified chips for the Chinese market that still fell within U.S. regulations, but that leeway is shrinking.

Competition is growing

Although Nvidia remains the market leader in AI processors for now, competition is growing rapidly. Major cloud companies are trying to become less dependent on Nvidia by developing their own AI chips. For example, Amazon and Google are working on their own AI accelerators for their cloud platforms. Microsoft is also investing heavily in alternative AI hardware.

In addition, AMD is trying to gain ground with its Instinct AI processors. For now, Nvidia maintains a clear lead thanks to its CUDA software platform and broad AI ecosystem.

According to Huang, competition is also shifting increasingly from individual chips to complete AI platforms and infrastructures.