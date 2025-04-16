Scale Computing and Veeam join forces for enterprise data protection

Scale Computing and Veeam have announced a new partnership to bring enterprise data protection to the Scale Computing Platform. The integration offers companies that want to switch from VMware full support for SC//Platform within Veeam Data Platform, expanding backup and recovery capabilities for edge and core infrastructure.

As participants in the Veeam Integrated program, Scale Computing and Veeam are combining their expertise to offer customers better protection against data loss and ransomware. This collaboration comes at a strategic moment, as more and more organizations are implementing distributed applications at the edge and modernizing their IT infrastructure.

SC//Platform positions itself as an efficient and cost-effective virtualization platform for IT leaders who want to move away from VMware. There are quite a few of them, as became clear when we spoke with Scale CEO Jeff Ready. This new integration with Veeam Data Platform ensures that organizations can benefit from Veeam’s powerful data protection, ransomware recovery and workload mobility.

Growing market position

Scale Computing recently reported record growth with an increase of more than 45 percent in software sales on an annual basis. According to the company, this is partly due to the growing number of customers looking for alternatives to VMware. The collaboration with Veeam further strengthens this position.

“The partnership between Scale Computing and Veeam delivers the best of both worlds: streamlined, autonomous IT infrastructure from Scale Computing and the industry’s most trusted data resilience platform from Veeam,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. “Our customers and partners have long asked for deeper integration with Veeam, and we’re proud to meet that need while strengthening cyber resiliency for both core and edge deployments.”

Important advantages

The integration between SC//Platform and Veeam promises to offer various benefits. For example, immutable backups will be available for both edge and core infrastructure, providing protection against data loss due to ransomware or human error. The advanced changed block tracking (CBT) and SC//HyperCore’s unique snapshot architecture enable fast VM backups and fast recovery.

Management is also simplified thanks to unified browser-based management via Scale Computing Fleet Manager and seamless integration with Veeam Backup & Replication. Organizations can choose from a variety of Veeam-compatible backup targets, including object storage, tape and cloud.

Scale Computing recently introduced new pricing models to attract more VMware customers. This flexible pricing structure, combined with the new Veeam integration, makes the platform an interesting option for companies that want to renew both their virtualization platform and their backup strategy.

Increasing investments in data protection

The collaboration between Scale Computing and Veeam comes on the heels of another development that has had positive repercussions for the latter. Microsoft recently invested an undisclosed amount in Veeam to jointly develop AI solutions for protecting and restoring data.

“As our customers expand their edge and core environments, ensuring data resilience becomes increasingly complex,” said Shiva Pillay, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas at Veeam. “This collaboration with Scale Computing further strengthens Veeam’s mission to empower organizations to protect and ensure the availability of their data at all times and from anywhere, delivering cyber recovery and data portability across a purpose-built platform tailored for the unique needs of edge IT.”

The announcement follows increasing demand from Scale Computing’s enterprise and midmarket customers for integrated, cost-effective backup and recovery for increasingly distributed environments. Support for SC//Platform in the Veeam Data Platform is expected to be generally available in Q4 2025.