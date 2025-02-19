Scale Computing targets more VMware customers with new pricing models

Scale Computing wants to take more advantage of the uncertainty surrounding VMware. It is, therefore, introducing new pricing models to serve as many customers and partners as possible.

Scale Computing offers three pricing models for its SC//Platform: Standard, Professional and Professional Essentials.

The cheapest Standard software license costs $249 per core per year, with a minimum term of five years. This model provides a basic configuration of reliable and affordable IT solutions, such as HyperCore virtualization and software-defined storage.

The Professional software license, $312 per core per year and also a minimum five-year term, offers all the functionality of the Standard tier, supplemented by advanced tooling such as replication and GPU virtualization. This makes it possible to run AI applications and scale operations efficiently.

The most comprehensive pricing model is Professional Essentials, starting at $5,666 per year with a minimum term of five years. This model includes a cost-effective 3-node virtualization solution with 256 GB of RAM per node, including all the Standard and Professional pricing model features.

This complete solution suits small and medium-sized businesses looking to modernize their IT infrastructure.

Introduction of price compiler

Scale Computing wants to make it easier for existing and new customers to make the right choice based on their needs and to optimally configure their environment.

To this end, the Scale Computing Pricing Tool was recently introduced. This tool enables customers and partners to directly put together their configurations based on their requirements and wishes.

In addition, they immediately receive comparable options and a detailed price calculation. The intention is that they benefit from transparent pricing without hidden costs.

