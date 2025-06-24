VMware spinout Omnissa expands App Volumes to physical PCs

Omnissa, the independent company that acquired VMware’s former end-user computing division, has adapted its App Volumes product. It now also works on physical PCs, rather than just on virtual machines.

Companies often opt for desktop virtualization (VDI) because they operate in highly regulated sectors or are government agencies with strict security requirements. Even well-managed desktops that do not allow users to install software are sometimes insufficient. VDI providers have therefore developed solutions to roll out desktop applications on virtual machines by company policy.

App Volumes packages applications in a way that enables just-in-time delivery to virtual desktops. This is important because some programs take a long time to install. Users on virtual machines often cannot afford to wait.

Omnissa taps into broader markets

However, virtual desktops represent only about five percent of the global PC market. To continue growing, Omnissa is now tapping into broader markets, according to The Register.

App Volumes has also been modified to roll out applications on physical PCs. The technology works by bringing together all the files that a desktop app needs in a virtual hard disk (VHD), which Windows then creates as if it were a regular external drive – but without making it visible as it would be with a connected USB stick. Windows identifies the files required to run the application, thanks to the assistance of an App Volumes agent.

Omnissa has also developed automation tools for application distribution. It aims to compete with software such as Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. The company expects its opportunities to increase once it has full management of the desktop application lifecycle.

Omnissa is not the only company deploying technology for VDI applications on physical PCs. Its direct competitor Citrix is already doing so.

In addition, the company is also a partner of Nutanix, just like Citrix. It is striking that Omnissa, which originated from VMware, now runs its products on Nutanix’s AHV hypervisor. Last week, the company also announced that it is now collaborating with Singapore-based Arcfra and its Virtualization Engine (AVE).