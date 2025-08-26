VMware launches Tanzu Data Intelligence for AI-driven apps

Broadcom has launched Tanzu Data Intelligence, a new lakehouse platform that makes multimodal data accessible for AI applications. Together with Tanzu Platform 10.3, VMware aims to accelerate the development of AI agents on private clouds.

According to Gartner, 30% of generative AI projects will be discontinued before 2026 due to poor data quality, insufficient risk coverage, or unclear business value. VMware aims to address this issue with Tanzu Data Intelligence, a platform that brings structured and unstructured data together in a single lakehouse.

“Business leaders who want to be part of the next wave of AI application innovation […] understand that modern app and data architecture is critical to the development cycle,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, vice president and general manager of the Tanzu division at Broadcom. Many organizations have already invested in application platforms and SaaS tooling to modernize their data strategy. This has not always had the desired result, due to new data silos and additional high costs to transfer data between different environments. With Tanzu Data Intelligence, all that data should be managed in-house and on-premises.

Five specialized components

The core of Tanzu Data Intelligence is built on an enterprise-grade lakehouse architecture that is suitable for processing large-scale workloads with high performance, flexibility, and governance. The platform scales from terabytes to petabytes, with millisecond latency and support for large numbers of users and APIs simultaneously. In addition, the lakehouse has five specialized components:

Ingestion and Workflow Orchestration: Stream and batch pipelines enable seamless movement and transformation of data from multiple sources, supporting real-time dataflows and event-driven architectures.

Federated Query Services: Intelligent query layers provide unified access across varied data sources, delivering high concurrency, workload optimization and AI-readiness without requiring duplication of data.

Container Compute Services: When coupled with Tanzu Platform, it can elastically scale compute to meet the needs of dynamic AI, analytics, and app workloads.

Real-Time Data Services: In-memory and transactional data layers support low-latency access for operational intelligence, digital experiences, and real-time decision-making.

Advanced Analytics and AI/ML: Embedded support for predictive models, vector processing, and agentic workflows empowers developers and data scientists to build GenAI-powered applications faster.

Data insight

A critical component is the complete data lineage functionality. This makes it possible to trace exactly which data led to which results. For regulated organizations, this is essential for compliance and governance.

The platform also has native vector search capabilities. This allows SQL queries and semantic searches to be performed on vectorized data within a single environment.

Platform 10.3 gets more control and visibility

Earlier this year, VMware launched Tanzu Platform 10 with AI support. The new Data Intelligence solution complements this. Furthermore, 10.3 is an incremental improvement.

Tanzu Platform 10.3 introduces several improvements for platform engineers. The new version offers better operational control, greater visibility, and out-of-the-box observability dashboards.

Security gets a transparency dashboard

According to VMware, the new vulnerability insights dashboard in Tanzu Hub offers “radical security transparency.” The dashboard visualizes comprehensive risk exposure for applications and platform components. This should enable faster triage and remediation of vulnerabilities.

In addition, Tanzu Hub gets integrated data services observability with ready-to-use dashboards. These provide greater visibility into alerts, performance, trends, and bottlenecks.

VMware is also introducing automated modernization tools for existing application portfolios. These enable teams to identify, refactor, and automatically migrate applications.

AI Starter Kit

VMware offers an “AI Starter Kit” for Tanzu Platform with tooling and custom code for automated setup of AI services. Organizations with existing Tanzu Platform versions (Ops Man 3.0.28 or later) can evaluate AI capabilities without a full platform upgrade.

This builds on previous AI updates for Tanzu that provide developers with more support for building AI applications. The new solutions are available on VMware Cloud Foundation.