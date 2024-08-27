VMware Tanzu Platform 10 wants AI apps to feel right at home

The latest version of VMware’s Tanzu Platform 10 comes with an array of AI tools, including expanded observability capabilities to combat hallucinations and deeper integration with VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA.

This tenth version of the Tanzu Platform features a range of performance and security upgrades. It also provides increased support for Kubernetes and Global Server Load Balancing, which aims to optimally distribute traffic across multiple servers regardless of their physical location worldwide.

Broadcom, VMware’s new owner since this year, announced the new Tanzu at VMware Explore 2024 in Las Vegas. The platform is intended to make it easier for enterprise customers to develop cloud-based applications, especially those that use AI. It’s no surprise that this release focuses heavily on that.

Building applications more easily

A significant new feature is Tanzu AI Solutions, a set of tools that makes it easier for enterprises to build applications that use generative AI. One component is Spring AI, which allows Java developers, for example, to add AI functions to their applications without learning another language such as Python.

Another tool, GenAI on Tanzu Platform, helps developers securely establish connections with more than a hundred different LLMs through a series of APIs. This way, developers need to be less concerned with role and secret management, as this is already largely managed. The platform also includes Observability for GenAI, allowing companies to check how well their AI apps perform and measure whether they are accurate and cost-effective.

Enhanced Kubernetes support

Tanzu Platform 10 also offers advanced support for Kubernetes. This helps deploy complex applications at scale and run consistently across environments. The platform adds a new application layer that allows developers to focus on their apps without worrying about the underlying infrastructure. Management is entirely separate from app development and lies with the IT team on duty.

Tanzu Platform 10 further works with VMware Cloud Foundation to simplify setting up and managing private cloud environments. It even supports air-gapped environments (completely isolated from the internet for added security) and automates much of the installation process. In doing so, Broadcom promises to save customers time and effort.

In addition, Tanzu Platform 10 integrates with VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA. This makes building demanding AI apps that hunger for the power of NVIDIA GPUs more efficient and manageable. The feature provides separate, off-the-shelf AI tools that customers can customize to their organization’s needs.

Adding a pinch of salt

Security has also been considered, of course. Tanzu Platform 10 includes Tanzu Salt, which helps meet security and compliance requirements. The platform also integrates secure, pre-validated (open-source) software images to ensure that only these approved versions can be worked with. This integration also provides continuous vulnerability scanning of both the images and the VMs they run on to ensure secure workloads.

Tanzu Platform 10 builds on the open-source platform Cloud Foundry, which provides developers with ‘golden paths’, essentially step-by-step guides that make it easier to containerize secure applications.

