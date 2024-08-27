Broadcom revamps VMware offering with support for Edge AI workloads

Broadcom is giving organizations new options for supporting Edge AI workloads. According to the company that recently acquired VMware, edge computing will be the solution for successfully deploying AI applications.

Broadcom sees several benefits for organizations in Edge AI workloads. For example, it points to the local presence of the workloads, which benefits, for example, the speed of data processing. By working on the edge, there is not one physical location attached to the repository of AI workloads. Broadcom sees the software-based edge as a distributed digital infrastructure for connecting, securing, and supporting workloads across multiple locations close to the endpoints that create or consume data. With distribution, workloads are always close to users, whether they are at home, on the road, or in the office.

To deliver the whole story, Broadcom sees the need to offer support in three layers. There is the edge compute stack, from which applications and workloads are delivered; the intelligent overlay, which incorporates connectivity and security services; and finally, the underlay network layer, which runs software for establishing the internet connection.

Fixed Wireless Access

Broadcom is now implementing innovations for each layer. Starting with the last-mentioned connectivity layer, improvements are coming to the VMware VeloCloud Egde 710 appliance and new VMware VeloCloud Edge 720 and 740 appliances. The most significant improvement to the existing appliances is the addition of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Software-Defined Edge Division, gives his perspective on why the addition of FWA is beneficial: “We uniquely provide enterprises with a good, better, and best approach to connectivity at the edge by giving them the ability to adjust real-time WAN performance, gain network insights, and program the network. This convergence of the underlying network enables enterprises to build networks in minutes to support today’s and tomorrow’s workloads.”

Further intertwining Broadcom and VMware

The connection to the cloud is additionally being worked on. The second innovation integrates VeloCloud SD-WAN points of presence (PoPs) with Symantec PoPs in the VMware VeloCloud SASE offering. The integration between VMware and Symantec still happened under VMware’s leadership when an acquisition by Broadcom was still tied up with the control bodies. Customers can benefit from a unified SASE option through the integration.

VMware Edge Compute Stack 3.6

The latest enhancements focus on the edge compute stack. Broadcom seeks to provide IT teams with an easier way to distribute and manage Edge AI workloads. These are the focus of the latest release of VMware Edge Compute Stack to version 3.6, which has been available since Aug. 6.

