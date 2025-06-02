VMware Tanzu CloudHealth receives biggest update since launch

Broadcom has completely revamped CloudHealth with AI features and a new user interface. The cloud financial management tool now offers natural language support and automatic cost overviews to make FinOps more accessible.

According to Broadcom, the CloudHealth update is the biggest since the platform’s launch in 2012. At its heart are two AI features: Intelligent Assist and Smart Summary. These are designed to reduce the time users need to understand and act on cloud spending.

Natural language for everyone

Intelligent Assist allows users to ask the system questions using natural language. Examples include “show me all idle instances” or “build a report for monthly Azure cost by service type.” The system provides answers and automatically generates SQL queries that users can further customize.

“The complaint in the past was that CloudHealth is rich in the amount of data, inferences and recommendations, but how do people quickly get to it?” says Purnima Padmanabhan, general manager of Broadcom’s Tanzu division.

Smart Summary tackles another challenge: understanding why cloud bills change. The tool scans billing data and explains in plain English what changed, why it changed, and how to resolve overages down to the unit price level.

With the new interface, CloudHealth wants to lower the barrier to entry for non-specialists.

