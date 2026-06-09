2 min Security

Broadcom bolsters Spring security with largest update ever

Broadcom bolsters Spring security with largest update ever

Broadcom announces the largest series of Spring security updates in the framework’s 23-year history. The Tanzu division is responding to an explosive increase in AI-discovered vulnerabilities, offering Tanzu Spring customers day-zero access to CVE-only patches, and introducing an SLSA Level 3-certified software supply chain for the entire Java ecosystem.

The reason is an explosive increase in AI-discovered vulnerabilities: the number of monthly security advisories rose by more than 1,700 percent from March to April 2026. Purnima Padmanabhan, VP and General Manager of the Tanzu Division at Broadcom, states: “Spring is one of the most widely adopted application development frameworks in the world, and as its steward, we have a deep responsibility for its security.”

The Spring framework powers applications at more than half of the Fortune 500 companies. A recent vulnerability, such as CVE-2026-22737, a path traversal bug in multiple Spring Framework versions, demonstrates just how acute the threat is. Broadcom also extended its clean-room build architecture, the foundation of Bitnami, to all Java dependencies within the Spring ecosystem.

Day-zero patches and supply chain security

Tanzu Spring customers will now receive day-zero access to validated CVE-only patches via the Spring Enterprise Repository, even before they are released to open source. CVE-only patches isolate the security patch from other changes, enabling faster remediation and reducing the exposure window.

Customers also gain access to an SLSA Level 3-certified software supply chain for Java dependencies. Spring Boot 4.0 alone manages 1,768 dependencies; across the entire supported portfolio, that amounts to more than 100,000 validated dependency builds. Spring Framework 6.2 and Spring Boot 3.5 will reach end-of-life on June 30, 2026, making the timing of these updates particularly relevant.

Tip: Broadcom brings secure AI agent environment to VMware Tanzu