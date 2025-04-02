Portworx Enterprise 3.3 offers new solution for VMware migrations to Kubernetes

Pure Storage launches Portworx Enterprise 3.3, a container data management platform that also supports VM workloads on Kubernetes. The timing is perfect because, according to recent research, 81 percent of companies plan to migrate their virtual machines to Kubernetes. This development offers organizations that want to move away from VMware after the Broadcom acquisition a new alternative.

The acquisition of VMware by Broadcom continues to cause unrest in the market. Many companies are looking for alternatives to avoid being dependent on Broadcom’s substantial price increases. Kubernetes is an increasingly popular option because it can support both VMs and containers on a single platform.

VMs and containers on one Portworx platform

With the upcoming launch of Portworx Enterprise 3.3, Pure Storage is expanding its container data management platform to enterprise-scale VM workloads. This makes it possible to run virtual machines on Kubernetes via KubeVirt. KubeVirt provides the technology to run VM workloads on Kubernetes.

A 2024 survey of Kubernetes experts by Pure Storage shows that 81 percent of companies plan to migrate or modernize their VMs to Kubernetes. Of this group, almost two-thirds want to realize this within the next two years. These figures correspond with what previous research by Pure Storage already showed. 58 percent of organizations have plans to migrate VM workloads to Kubernetes.

Cost savings and flexibility

Portworx Enterprise 3.3 responds to organizations’ economic, virtualization, and storage challenges. It offers a single platform on which organizations can deploy their workloads at their own pace. According to Pure Storage, organizations can save up to 30-50 percent by choosing Kubernetes over traditional alternatives such as VMware.

Key features of Portworx Enterprise 3.3

The new version contains various improvements aimed at VM workloads:

High performance at scale — Portworx Enterprise 3.3 will feature RWX Block for KubeVirt VMs that are running on FlashArray or across any storage vendor. This will propel powerful read/write capabilities and drive high-performance storage for VMs running on Kubernetes.

Portworx Enterprise 3.3 will feature RWX Block for KubeVirt VMs that are running on FlashArray or across any storage vendor. This will propel powerful read/write capabilities and drive high-performance storage for VMs running on Kubernetes. Enterprise-grade data management and protection — Enterprises can now manage their data from a single management plane. This includes synchronized disaster recovery for VMs running on Kubernetes with no data loss (zero RPO). Portworx also supports file-level backups for Linux VMs, allowing for more granular backup and restore of VMs running on Kubernetes.

Enterprises can now manage their data from a single management plane. This includes synchronized disaster recovery for VMs running on Kubernetes with no data loss (zero RPO). Portworx also supports file-level backups for Linux VMs, allowing for more granular backup and restore of VMs running on Kubernetes. Broad ecosystem integrations to leading KubeVirt solutions— With Enterprise 3.3, customers can leverage reference architecture and partner integrations with KubeVirt platforms from SUSE, Spectro Cloud, and KuberMatic. This is in addition to Portworx’s existing partnership with Red Hat.

Mike Barrett, vice president at Red Hat, emphasizes: “Our engineering collaboration with Portworx helps improve performance with block volumes optimized for VMs and delivers new capabilities to protect business critical workloads with synchronous replication for Metro disaster recovery.”

This development is in line with a broader trend in the market. As previously reported, VMware customers have been looking for alternatives since the Broadcom acquisition. In addition to Nutanix and HPE VM Essentials, Kubernetes with Portworx now offers an additional option for organizations that want to reconsider their virtualization strategy. Portworx supports VMs on Kubernetes. This is done in collaboration with Red Hat, SUSE, Kubermatic, and Spectro Cloud. This support is available for customers in various sectors and regions. It’s a solid option backed by known vendors.