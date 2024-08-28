Gartner: ex-VMware unit Omnissa puts organizations at risk

Gartner sees a lack of ambition in Omnissa’s roadmaps. This makes the former VMware EUC (End-User Compute) a stumbling block for VMware customers, the analyst firm says.

In February, Gartner had already warned organizations to prepare for Broadcom’s divestment in VMware EUC division. Back then, it was already no longer possible to buy EUC products together with Broadcom and VMware solutions. Incidentally, as of July 1, Omnissa is no longer owned by Broadcom.

Gartner warns of possible price increases, which also already applied to most VMware customers after Broadcom completed the acquisition. Omnissa competitor Citrix also raised prices in March.

R&D promises are not enough

Investment firm KKR, the new owner of Omnissa, has promised to invest heavily in R&D. While that is a good sign, according to Gartner, the firm says that the plans presented so far do not impress. There would be a lack of concrete products despite the ambition to create AI-driven “autonomous workspaces.” So it is not really getting much further than the vision laid out by Omnissa in April.

Gartner advises organizations to come up with a potential alternative to Omnissa. However, this could penalize the performance of their own IT infrastructure or make it more expensive to manage. The analyst firm recommends that users pressure Omnissa to provide more clarity on future plans.

In any case, the situation surrounding Omnissa is fairly unclear now that it is dependent on Broadcom. The company’s freedom of movement seems fairly small, which is why, for example, when it made its own announcement, it stated that it remains committed to VMware’s Workspace ONE and Horizon solutions.

