Agentic AI is about much more than “sprinkling LLM fairy dust”

During PegaWorld, the annual conference where Pegasystems outlines its vision and has customers share their stories, we sat down with Pega CTO Don Schuerman and talked about what agentic AI means in the fields they’re active in.

The Pega CTO sees a tendency in the industry to label anything with “a sprinkle of large language model fairy dust” as agentic AI. That’s not how he and Pega look at it. He talks about a more comprehensive vision: true agentic AI designs, automates, executes, and optimizes the workflows and decisions that businesses depend on. This isn’t about deploying thousands of agents indiscriminately—it’s about implementing a number of strategic, pragmatic agents that drive substantive business outcomes.

In this episode of Techzine Talks, we discuss the various GenAI and agentic components of Pega’s platform, and how they interact to make agentic AI appealing to its customers. Pega Blueprint, a workflow designer, is an important part of it, but Pega will also add agentic capabilities to its appdev environment, and will introduce an Agentic Process Fabric to tie all of it together in an orderly and most importantly well-governed fashion.



According to Schuerman, it’s a mistake to assume that underlying architecture is irrelevant in an AI-driven world. Listen to the podcast episode to hear why he thinks that is, and to hear much more about Pega’s agentic vision, but more broadly also about agentic AI in general and how this relates to deployments in more challenging environments.

