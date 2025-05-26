The Atlassian platform is a Lego box of collaboration tools

What happens when you study how millions of teams work and collaborate over 20 years? You learn a lot and can use those insights to help organizations operate more effectively. That’s what Atlassian wants to achieve with its “System of Work” – not a product you can buy, but a framework for bringing teams together in tech-driven organizations.

Anu Bharadwaj, Atlassian’s President, explains this approach to us and to the listeners of Techzine Talks. It is built on four essential pillars: aligning work to goals, planning at scale, unleashing knowledge across silos, and making AI a natural teammate. The idea is that it all works like a box of Lego.

When we first heard about System of Work, we thought it all sounded a bit esoteric and wondered how concrete it is. As it turns out, it is very fundamental to how Atlassian approaches the market, and therefore also fundamental for (potential) customers. Even though the separate components may not change that much, the way they integrate and interact with each other will (and has already changed with the launch of several Collections).

Deeper integrations usually also have a lock-in ring to them. Bharadwaj is adamant that is not the case here, when we ask her about that.

Listen to the episode now to hear all about System of Work and what that means for tools like Jira, Confluence, Loom and Rovo AI agents and by extension for the market as a whole.

