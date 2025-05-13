AI agents have an identity too: how do we secure them?

The security landscape is transforming rapidly as AI agents join our workforce, creating an urgent need to rethink how we approach identity protection. When 80% of breaches already stem from compromised identities, how do we secure virtual employees who can’t use traditional multi-factor authentication?

Subscribe to Techzine Talks on Tour and listen to our other episodes via Spotify, Apple , YouTube or another service of your choice.

We sat down with David Bradbury, Chief Security Officer at Okta, to discuss this topic. This is a very important discussion to have, because traditional security approaches fall short when protecting non-human identities.

We ask Bradbury what organizations need to do to protect and secure their modern environments better from an identity perspective. He outlines the essential building blocks organizations need to implement. These have to do with token authentication, fine-grained authorization, and asynchronous workflows. We also talk about the role of the human in this new framework.



Looking toward solutions, Bradbury highlights promising developments like Google’s Device-Bound Session Credentials, which cryptographically bind sessions to specific devices. He also emphasizes the need for broader adoption of security standards across the SaaS ecosystem and calls on CISOs to demand better security features from vendors.

All in all, a lot of work needs to be done when it comes to protecting and securing identity moving forward in an agentic world. The first order of business is to understand what the challenges are that AI agents pose. Listening to this podcast episode is a good start, as we discuss all the fundamentals.

Techzine Talks on Tour: season two

We started Techzine Talks on Tour in May of 2024, with the goal of doing at least one episode every two weeks. After 25 episodes in 2024 we were close enough to that target for us to call the first season a good start. That’s what it is, a start, because we’re not done yet. We continue with a second season, with the goal of growing our reach even further. We will once again try and serve up a fresh new episode of Techzine Talks every two weeks or faster.

A big thank you to the people who found us in 2024 already. We hope you continue to listen to Techzine Talks on Tour in 2025. If this is your first encounter with our podcast, there’s much more to come! We hope you enjoy this episode.

Where to find Techzine Talks on Tour?

Techzine Talks on Tour is available on all the well-known platforms. So you can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube for example. Just search for Techzine Talks on Tour in your favorite podcast app.

Previous episodes of Techzine Talks on Tour:

Get in touch

We hope you like this new podcast series. If so, please let us know. If you have suggestions on how we can improve, we would like to hear those too. We’re also open to suggestions around specific topics, or specific people that want to appear in an episode of Techzine Talks on Tour. You can find both Coen van Eenbergen and Sander Almekinders on LinkedIn, or you can send an email to info@techzine.eu.

Also check out our Techzine Insight on RSAC 2025 Conference, where we present all of the news, background stories and podcasts we produced.