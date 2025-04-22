Three decades of Check Point (and cybersecurity): a conversation with Gil Shwed

Today we have a rather special guest on Techzine Talks on Tour. During Check Point’s recent CPX conference in Vienna, we sat down for a 20-minute conversation with Gil Shwed, co-founder of Check Point and widely regarded as the inventor of the firewall. We asked him about the past 30+ years, the present and about the future for Check Point and the broader cybersecurity industry.

Gil Shwed, co-founder and now Executive Chairman of Check Point Software Technologies, talks about how he conceptualized network security technology in 1990, years before the World Wide Web existed. He recognized early that internet connectivity would transform global communication, but also that it would create security challenges.



“We actually started a new industry, the cybersecurity industry, not just network security,” according to Shwed. He describes Check Point as “probably the number one company that was founded solely around the internet that has survived up to these days, 32 years later.” This longevity is particularly remarkable in technology, where few companies maintain market leadership for decades.



Shwed now transitions to his role as Executive Chairman alongside new CEO Nadav Zafrir, We talk about how the new CEO is different from Shwed and not different at the same time and what the new CEO may have in store for the company. However, Shwed is still acutely aware that a vendor like Check Point doesn’t control the pace of innovation. “It’s the attackers that are setting the stage,” he notes. Cybersecurity will always be challenging and relevant. That is true three decades after Shwed and Check Point helped create it, but is most likely still the case three decades from now.

