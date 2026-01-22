Check Point launches AI-driven Exposure Management

Check Point Exposure Management is designed to help organizations defend against attacks from the AI era by transforming fragmented exposure data into prioritized, actionable, and secure remediation.

The solution combines threat intelligence, dark web insights, attack surface visibility, and automated remediation. Attackers are increasingly using automation and AI to move faster than traditional security operations can respond, according to the cybersecurity vendor.

“Security teams are flooded with intelligence but still struggle to turn insight into action and reduce risk using their existing security investments,” said Yochai Corem, Vice President of Exposure Management at Check Point. “Exposure Management closes that gap by combining real-world threat intelligence with safe, automated remediation.”

Check Point Exposure Management integrates with more than 75 security controls from approximately 90 percent of the largest security vendors. The platform works across network, endpoint, cloud, email, identity, and operating system layers.

The solution consists of three tightly integrated layers. Check Point uses its global visibility to map the attacker ecosystem and track active campaigns, exploited vulnerabilities, and malicious infrastructure. The platform automatically discovers the attack surface of organizations with built-in scanners and integrates with standard tools to prioritize exposures based on real-world exploitability and business context.

Secure remediation at scale

Check Point Exposure Management goes beyond prioritization by securely reconfiguring existing security controls via APIs. Validated actions such as virtual patching, IPS activation, and indicator enforcement enable consistent remediation at scale with minimal operational friction.

The approach builds on Gartner’s Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework. This framework emphasizes the continuous correlation of real-world attacker behavior with enterprise assets. By connecting information, exposure context, and remediation, organizations can prioritize and close the exposures that pose the greatest risk before attackers can strike.

In many organizations, remediation remains slow and manual while attackers scale and automate. Disconnected tools, siloed teams, and reliance on static severity scores leave critical exposures unaddressed. This widens the remediation gap and increases the likelihood of successful exploitation.

Check Point Exposure Management is available immediately. The solution is built on Cyberint, Veriti, and Check Point’s global threat visibility.

